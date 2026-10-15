Who's Pitching for the Brewers in Game 4 vs. Dodgers?

The Milwaukee Brewers are one win away from their first World Series appearance since 1982 after taking a 3-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. Game 4 starts at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Brewers will be facing Tyler Glasnow in Game 4 as they look to close out the Dodgers, but they had still yet to reveal who their starter for the game would be.

On X, the team announced that they will be going with a bullpen game and having left-hander Shane Drohan make the start as they look to put the nail in the coffin.

Shane Drohan starting Game 4 for Brewers

Sep 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Shane Drohan (55) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drohan has been valuable for the Brewers this season and can be used as both a starter and a reliever. The 27-year-old left-hander went 7-5 with a 4.19 ERA in 33 appearances and 19 starts while also recording two saves.

Drohan also punched out 125 batters over 124 2/3 innings pitched and had a 1.324 WHIP. The pitching matchup may actually favor the Dodgers on Thursday with Glasnow starting and the Brewers going with a bullpen game.

However, the momentum is on their side, and their bullpen has allowed just three earned runs all postseason, so the Brewers are in a good position as they look to shut down the Dodgers and put an end to the NLCS.

Drohan has yet to pitch this postseason, so this will be his first appearance, and it will be a very high stakes appearance. But with a left-hander on the mound for the Brewers, the Dodgers may look to shake things up with their lineup.

Against Robert Gasser, they sat Max Muncy in favor of the right-handed hitting Miguel Rojas and dropped Shohei Ohtani down to the No. 6 spot in the lineup. Perhaps with Ohtani still only hitting .182 this postseason, he could be fropped further.

Most likely, Muncy will also be out of the lineup again as the Dodgers stick with Rojas at third base. They may also have the switch-hitting Tommy Edman back in the lineup at second base.

With a right-hander on the mound for the Dodgers, the Brewers will likely have Christian Yelich and Sal Frelick back in the lineup instead of Luis Lara and Andrew Vaughn, but they'll count on Drohan to at least get them through a few innings and set the tone for what could be the clincher of this series.