Christian Yelich May be Most Important Player in Brewers History

On January 25, 2018, the Milwaukee Brewers pulled off the most important trade in franchise history.

That day, the deal to acquire Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins was officially announced. Milwaukee sent then-No. 1 prospect Lewis Brinson (outfielder), Isan Diaz (middle infielder), Monte Harrison (outfielder) and Jordan Yamamoto (right-handed pitcher) to the Marlins to bring Yelich to town. Now, nine seasons later, he arguably is the most important player in Brewers franchise history.

That's a bold statement, but stay with us. Most important doesn't necessarily mean the best. The Brewers had guys like Robin Yount and Paul Molitor, for example. But Yelich is a massive reason why the direction of this franchise changed. The Brewers have been called the "Brewers" since 1970. In 56 years, the Brewers have made the playoffs 12 total times. In nine seasons of Yelich, Milwaukee has had eight of those nine playoff appearances.

Christian Yelich Changed Things In Milwaukee

Sep 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yelich's first season with Milwaukee was in 2018 and it made the playoffs. Beforehand, the Brewers went six seasons without a playoff berth. From 1983 through 2017, Milwaukee made just two playoff appearances in 34 years. Now, of course, Yelich isn't the only reason for Milwaukee's turnaround. Over the years, we've seen some truly great players come through Milwaukee, including Brandon Woodruff, Ryan Braun, Freddy Peralta, Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader and the list goes on and on. But, again, Yelich reigns over all.

Brewers success in the Christian Yelich era 👇



🔵 9 seasons

🔵 8 Postseason appearances

🔵 6 NL Central titles

🔵 NL Central 4-Peat

🔵 Second most wins in the National League pic.twitter.com/IaMYzbBVYo — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 16, 2026

In 2018, Yelich won the National League Most Valuable Player Award while leading the Brewers back to the postseason. That year, he slashed .326/.402/.598 with a 1.000 OPS, 36 homers, 110 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, and 34 doubles in 147 games played. He won the batting title and led the league with 7.3 wins above replacement. The next year, he finished second in the MVP race. Injuries have played a role at times since, but he has played fewer than 100 games just once since 2019 — not counting the shortened 2020 campaign.

This is a guy who has been great on the field, a leader in the clubhouse and dependable in general. Yelich hasn't had the electric season that fans have come to expect from him. But that doesn't mean he hasn't been important. The Brewers are well on their way to breaking the franchise wins record for the second straight year while also likely nabbing the No. 1 seed in the National League. Yelich struggled early on, but he has gotten better and better as the season has gone on. Since Aug. 23, Yelich is slashing .296/.363/.451 with two homers. 12 RBIs, and five doubles.

He can still play and the Brewers are going to need him in the postseason this fall. With how much the culture has changed around Milwaukee, Yelich already should be considered the most important player in franchise history. The Brewers have gone from an afterthought to one of the most consistent winners in recent memory. The deal to acquire Yelich was a catalyst in that. If the Brewers can get over the hump and win a World Series as well, it won't even be a discussion. We're witnessing the golden age of Brewers baseball and Yelich is in the middle of it.