Why Brewers' Lack Of Home Runs Should Be A Major Playoff Concern

The Milwaukee Brewers have been the best team in the regular season for the second straight season, even though they have hit the fewest home runs in baseball.

Surprisingly, the Brewers have somehow managed to score 652 runs this season, the fifth-most in the league, while mashing only 120 home runs. Milwaukee's success has defied expectations, and the team seems right on track to win its division for the fourth season in a row. Though they have lacked power for the most part this season, the Brewers have been efficient and elevated their offense with runners in scoring position.

"Milwaukee, as we said, has the fewest homers, 120. It follows that they have the fewest solo homers, at 59, or about 30 fewer than average," MLB.com's Mike Petriello wrote on Wednesday. "You’d think, then, that a team that doesn’t hit homers overall, and also doesn’t hit homers when no one is on base, would have the fewest homers with runners in scoring position, because how could they not? But in reality, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Milwaukee has 39 homers with runners in scoring position, and that’s the fourth-most of any team in baseball."

The postseason is completely different than the regular season

Jul 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; An equipment bag with the Milwaukee Brewers logo sits on the field before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with the Brewers making the most of their opportunities with runners on base, their offense still lacks overall power, which should be a major concern as the postseason approaches.

"The elephant in the room, then: What works in the regular season doesn’t necessarily work in the postseason, because baseball above all other sports just plays a very different brand of game in October, when you’ll never see a fifth starter and bullpens can be used more aggressively," Petriello wrote. "In the last 40 seasons, only two teams have finished last in the Majors in homers and still made the World Series – the 2012 Giants and 2014 Royals, who played in what seemed like an entirely different version of the sport.

"What Milwaukee does works for six months; that’s been proven beyond argument. They also haven’t won a playoff game beyond the Division Series since 2018. Power, as always, wins in October."

The Brewers have been consistently successful in the regular season, reaching the playoffs in seven of the last eight seasons, but that hasn't translated to postseason success. Just last season, Milwaukee fell short in the NLCS, getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

One swing can change an entire game or an entire playoff series in baseball. If the Brewers want to finally overcome the Dodgers and make it to the World Series, their players will need to step up and bring the power in the playoffs.