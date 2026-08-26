Brewers Roster Crunch Coming Thanks to Abner Uribe, JoJo Romero

While the Milwaukee Brewers didn't get back into the win column on Wednesday, there was still a lot for the fanbase to be excited about within the organization.

Both Abner Uribe and JoJo Romero took the hill for the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to kick off minor league rehab assignments as they look to help Milwaukee's bullpen down the stretch.

🚨BREWERS REHAB🚨



Milwaukee Brewers RHP Abner Uribe will be pitching for the Timber Rattlers TONIGHT!



🎟️ https://t.co/DQAbeDlxwG pic.twitter.com/WG2j4s3xhO — Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (@TimberRattlers) August 25, 2026

🚨BREWERS REHAB🚨



Milwaukee Brewers LHP JoJo Romero will be pitching for the Timber Rattlers Tuesday, August 25th.



🎟️ Get Tickets: https://t.co/DQAbeDlxwG pic.twitter.com/8SX4YprDyF — Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (@TimberRattlers) August 24, 2026

Romero got the start as Wisconsin's opener. He went one inning and it was a clean one. Romero struck out one batter and walked another, but didn't allow a run or a base hit.

Welcome to Wisconsin, Romero🔥



JoJo Romero record his first strike out with the Brewers org‼️#tratnation pic.twitter.com/ZROG52Fobl — Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (@TimberRattlers) August 26, 2026

Uribe also tossed a clean inning for Wisconsin. He struck out one batter and walked one batter, but also didn't allow a run or a base hit.

Right back at Abner Uribe… and he didn’t even flinch. 😤#tratnation pic.twitter.com/cTKn8ZqRi9 — Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (@TimberRattlers) August 26, 2026

A Roster Crunch Is Coming

Aug 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe (45) celebrates following the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Soon enough, we'll see both of these guys in Milwaukee's bullpen down the stretch. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported on Tuesday that Romero is expected to be ready in "late August" and Uribe is expected to be ready in "late August/early September."

"The Brewers’ weekly injury report projects a late-August return for JoJo Romero and late August/early September for Abner Uribe. So seems it won’t be a minimum stint for Uribe, who is eligible beginning [Wednesday]," McCalvy wrote.

When these guys are ready to go, a roster crunch will be on the way for Milwaukee, at least initially. If Uribe and Romero are ready to go before Sep. 1, Milwaukee will have to open up two spots in the bullpen. It's not going to be an easy decision either because the Brewers' bullpen is elite. Right now, it has the third-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.32. Only the Boston Red Sox (2.87) and the New York Yankees (3.06) have had better bullpens this season.

Arguably, the two guys to watch are Grant Anderson and Bryse Wilson. But, again, it's not going to be easy for the Brewers to take anyone out of this bullpen. Anderson has a 3.46 ERA in 48 appearances. The Brewers have already moved on from Wilson once this season, but he has a 3.15 ERA in 10 outings. Also, the Brewers have been rolling with a six-man rotation. If they were to make a change, someone like Robert Gasser could easily be an option to send down.

On the bright side, rosters will expand on Sep. 1. Rosters will expand to 28 players on Sep. 1, but clubs cannot carry more than 14 pitchers on the roster.

The only guarantees are that Romero and Uribe are coming to the roster in some way, shape, or form. There will be at least one guy on the current roster who will be disappointed when the roster shifts.