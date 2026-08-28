William Contreras' Brewers Future in Question Beyond 2026

Between now and the end of the 2026 season, the focus for the Milwaukee Brewers should be putting themselves in the best position to go on and make a deep run in the playoffs.

Milwaukee has the best record in baseball at 83-51 and has a commanding seven-game lead at the top of the National League Central standings. This arguably could be the year that they finally get over the hump and not only make a run to the World Series, but come out on top. The club is that good.

For the Brewers, there's no reason to think about anything beyond the fall just yet. Baseball in general is up in the air beyond the 2026 season due to the collective bargaining agreement set to expire after the campaign. At this point, all that they should be thinking about is a deep run. While this is the case, FanSided's Robert Murray made a point on Thursday that should have the fanbase's attention. Murray joined the Just Baseball Show and was asked about potential offseason trade chips. Murray mentioned Brewers star catcher William Contreras.

Could Milwaukee Deal Another Star?

Aug 22, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) drives in a run with a base hit in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"William Contreras is a name that I would definitely keep an eye on here," Murray said. "Because the Brewers have made it a habit of moving guys a year before they go out into free agency. He's going to get an absolute mega-deal. The Brewers are very good at developing catching and they've done a very good job with Contreras. Contrera going to have a bunch of interest in the winter. I would definitely not rule that one out from happening."

Notable Players That Could Be Traded This Offseason



From @ByRobertMurray on the Just Baseball Show pic.twitter.com/pcJpOKIQEs — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 27, 2026

Contreras has one more year before heading off to free agency. He has a $14.5 million club option for the 2027 season. As Murray noted, the Brewers have traded stars away one year before free agency a lot in recent memory. The two most recent examples are Freddy Peralta and Devin Williams. Peralta was traded to the New York Mets before the 2026 season. Williams was traded to the New York Yankees before the 2025 season.

Murray isn't wrong at all about Contreras being in line for a big payday as well. He's just 28 years old and already is a three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and has a World Series win under his belt as a member of the Atlanta Braves. There are few catchers in baseball better than Contreras. This season, he is slashing .266/.337/.390 with a .727 OPS, 12 home runs, 66 RBIs and 21 doubles in 124 games played.

Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers has the biggest contract for a catcher in baseball right now. He inked a 10-year, $140 million deal at 28 years old. Now, he's 31 years old. Cal Raleigh has the second-biggest deal at $105 million over six years. He also got his big deal at 28 years old. For Contreras, he won't hit free agency until he's 29 years old, but he should be looking in the same neighborhood as Smith and Raleigh. If that's the case, it's hard to believe it will be in Milwaukee, especially with Jeferson Quero in Triple-A.

This is certainly going to be a topic to watch this upcoming winter.