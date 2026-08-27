Brewers' Andrew Fischer's Absurd Power Surge Needs to Be Studied

When the Milwaukee Brewers drafted Andrew Fischer in the first round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft, it was known that he had some serious power potential. But no one could've predicted just how good his first full season in professional baseball would be.

Last year, Fischer played in 19 games down the stretch with High-A Wisconsin and slashed .311/.402/.446 with one home run and 10 RBIs. It was a solid cup of coffee in the pros, but his 2026 season has been at another level.

There's been buzz about Fischer all season to this point, but even that isn't enough. This kid is special. On Wednesday, Fischer smashed his 39th home run of the 2026 season.

Andrew Fischer hammers his 39th homer of the season 💪



The @Brewers' No. 5 prospect has 10 RBIs in as many games for the Double-A @BiloxiShuckers: pic.twitter.com/RYrfAVjpwn — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 27, 2026

Andrew Fischer Is Going To Be A Star

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer waits to bat during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That is the most of any player down in the minors. That's absurd.

Overall, Fischer has played in 111 games so far this season across High-A and Double-A and is slashing .265/.396/.622 with a 1.019 OPS, 39 home runs, 95 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 17 doubles, three triples and 91 runs scored.

Fischer's 39 homers in 111 games would be a pace of 56 homers over 162 games. The MLB leader in homers right now is Kyle Schwarber with 40 long balls in 128 games played. Now, of course, it's much more difficult in the majors, as opposed to the minors. But this just goes to show how prolific of a season Fischer is having.

He's also just 22 years old. With how well Fischer is playing, he should absolutely be in consideration for a spot on the big league roster to kick off the 2027 season. There's about a month left in the season and he should get the call to Triple-A. Then, when Spring Training gets here, he should have a chance to compete for a big league spot.

His power would play and take the Brewers' lineup to another level, if it translates to the majors. Right now, the Brewers have the fewest homers in the league with just 121. Right now, David Hamilton and Joey Ortiz are getting time at the hot corner for Milwaukee. Hamilton has four homers and Ortiz has seven total. Imagine if instead of that, Milwaukee had a guy with 30-plus homer pop?

While Fischer may not get a chance to help during the playoff push, he's someone who fans should be very excited about right now. He's going to be a star.