Broadcasters Plead With Orioles Fan to Give Dog a Bite of Hot Dog
It was Bark at Oriole Park night presented by Dogsters Ice Cream in Baltimore on Wednesday as the home team took on the Red Sox. Some dogs may have gone home disappointed because Boston blanked rallied in ninth to get a 3-2 win.
At least one dog was doubley disappointed as its human would not share a giant hot dog covered in toppings. As noted on the broadcast, the dog was wearing a pickle relish bandana, so you know it loves a dog with the works.
The Orioles have now lost six of their last seven games and sit in last place in the AL East. The Red Sox are a half-game ahead of the Yankees, but still trail the Blue Jays by four games with a month remaining in the regular season.
