Broadcasters Plead With Orioles Fan to Give Dog a Bite of Hot Dog

That dog wanted a dog.
It was Bark at Oriole Park night presented by Dogsters Ice Cream in Baltimore on Wednesday as the home team took on the Red Sox. Some dogs may have gone home disappointed because Boston blanked rallied in ninth to get a 3-2 win.

At least one dog was doubley disappointed as its human would not share a giant hot dog covered in toppings. As noted on the broadcast, the dog was wearing a pickle relish bandana, so you know it loves a dog with the works.

The Orioles have now lost six of their last seven games and sit in last place in the AL East. The Red Sox are a half-game ahead of the Yankees, but still trail the Blue Jays by four games with a month remaining in the regular season.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

