Bruce the Bat Dog Looked So Happy Ahead of His MLB Debut With Nationals

Good boy alert.

Blake Silverman

Bruce the bat dog ahead of his MLB debut
Bruce the bat dog ahead of his MLB debut / Screengrab via the Washington Nationals (@nationals) on X/Twitter
Bruce the bat dog's highly anticipated Major League debut is finally upon us. The Washington Nationals called him up from their Triple-A affiliate, the Rochester Red Wings, Wednesday in an adorable moment.

Now, the 21-month-old golden retriever has made his way to the nation's capital for his moment in the big leagues Saturday as the Nationals take on the Miami Marlins. He looked ready for the moment, but mainly so doggone happy to be there.

He even got an MLB debut patch to wear on his bandana, which may eventually find its way into his very own trading card:

Bruce's debut coincides with "Pup in the Park" at Nationals Park Saturday. The team prepared a press conference, pregame recognition and honorary bat retrieval for Bruce and fans to enjoy.

The adorable pup made his professional debut in September with Rochester and the team even said he's posted a 1.000 retrieving average in three appearances this season. I mean, just look at how he powered through his first retrieval with Rochester like a pro:

He has the form, care for the bat and ability to recover no matter what happens to get the job done. A paws-pect that was bound for the big leagues from day one, literally:

Congrats Bruce, we're all rooting for you—the goodest boy around.

