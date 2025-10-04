SI

Bryce Harper, Wife Announce Birth of Fourth Child Hours Before Phillies Open Playoff Run

Bryce Harper has unlocked a new level of dad strength.

Tyler Lauletta

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryce Harper watches on from the dugout against the Arizona Diamondbacks
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryce Harper watches on from the dugout against the Arizona Diamondbacks / Allan Henry-Imagn Images
Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will start their postseason on Saturday with Game 1 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Harper has made quite a few runs through the playoffs since joining the Phillies, but is still chasing his first World Series win. If he’s going to get it this year, he and the Phillies will have to go through the reigning champions.

While taking on the Dodgers is always a tall task, Harper will have one extra, and extra special fan cheering him on through the run, as he and his wife Kayla announced the birth of their fourth child, Hayes Three Harper, just hours before first pitch on Saturday.

As some astute Phillies observers noted, Harper has had a tendency to hit homers in his first game back from the birth of a child.

Harper and his newly unlocked Level 4 Dad Strength will look to add another home run to that tally against the Dodgers.

