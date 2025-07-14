Cal Raleigh Reveals How He's Making Home Run Derby a Full Family Event
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is carrying the hopes of a city starved for sports success on his back this summer—but on Monday, he won't carry them alone.
Reiterating previous statements, Raleigh told Fox's crew that he will involve two family members in his much-anticipated Home Run Derby appearance.
"I'm super excited. My dad's been throwing to me my whole life. My little brother, he's playing right now on the travel-ball circuit, and he's a catcher, so hopefully he doesn't clank any as well," Raleigh said. "It'll be a lot of fun."
Raleigh's father Todd coached Western Carolina and Tennessee in the collegiate ranks from 2000 to '11, while his brother Todd Jr., 15, is indeed a player on the travel circuit.
Cal has 38 home runs this season to go with 82 RBIs, and his Mariners currently occupy the American League's third wild-card position. His home runs Monday are likely to be the most-viewed of his season so far, but they will almost certainly not be his last.