Orioles GM Gave Hilariously Honest Reason for Changing Camden Yards Outfield Distance
After a 91-71 record that found them in the MLB playoffs for a second straight season, the Baltimore Orioles are making some changes to their home stadium.
Camden Yards's left field fence, dubbed "The Great Wall of Baltimore", is set to be going through its second remodel in the last few years. The modifications will bring the wall height down from 13 feet to eight feet, while the fences will come in closer by about 14 feet in the left field area and by about 26 feet as things move towards left-center field and the bullpens.
At the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings, Orioles general manager Mike Elias was asked why they decided to move the wall in again—and gave a hilarious answer:
"Because I wanted to sign Tyler O'Neill and Gary Sanchez!" he yelped, causing the MLB Network desk to burst into laughter.
O'Neill, who signed a three-year, three-year, $49.5 million with Baltimore this week, hit 31 home runs for the Boston Red Sox in 2024. Sanchez, whose top home run-hitting seasons came while with the Yankees—known for their "short porch" in the Bronx—signed a one-year deal.
Sometimes, the funny answer is also the right one.