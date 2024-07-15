MLB Announcer Rips Player Over Unremarkable Home Run Celebration
1. The baseball fun police strike again!
Old-school baseball folks generally don’t enjoy a good bat flip or celebration and it’s just weird since sports are supposed to be entertainment and fun.
Cut to Sunday’s Cubs-Cardinals game when Chicago designated hitter Christopher Morel hit his 17th and 18th home runs of the season.
When Morel went deep for the second time of the game in the eighth inning, St. Louis analyst Jim Edmonds had enough of Morel acting happy.
“This kid’s celebration is a joke,” said Edmonds. “I don’t mind saying it all. I’ve never seen anything like it. I just don’t get it. You’re a .229 hitter in the big leagues and you’re running around like you’re Barry Bonds.”
There’s a lot here.
For starters, from what the telecast showed, Morel’s celebration wasn’t even that notable. He stood at home for a second, gave a little turn as he flung his bat and headed to first. As you can see in the photo above, Morel also dropped a dab while rounding the bases, which is funny in a ridiculous way.
It’s flat-out bizarre that this would get Edmonds all worked up.
I’d also like to know from Edmonds what a player’s average needs to be in order for him to be allowed to celebrate a home run. If a .200 hitter drove in a game-winning run, is he allowed to celebrate? We need to know the exact celebration rules that Edmonds would like players to adhere to.
Lastly, and what makes this clip highly amusing, is that Edmonds’ partner, Chip Caray clearly had no interest in engaging with Edmonds’ ridiculous comments.
And it happened twice.
While Edmonds was bashing Morel, Caray was focused on the fact that the same fan in the left-field stands caught two home run balls in the game. Caray completely ignored Edmonds’ remarks about Morel’s celebration.
Then, while Caray was focused on the fan who caught the homer, Edmonds made a fat joke about the spectator saying he was taking up plenty of room. Again, Caray had zero interest in responding and didn’t acknowledge Edmonds’s not-nice quip about the fan.
In pro wrestling, there’s a phrase for when a wrestler uses a big move and his opponent doesn’t do anything. It’s called a no-sell. Chip Caray gave us not one, but two legendary no-sells on Sunday.
2. The NFL announced Monday that Good Morning Football will return in two weeks on July 29.
The show has been on hiatus as it moves production from New York City to Los Angeles.
When the NFL Network show comes back, it will air from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET. Jason McCourty is out, as we discussed with him on the SI Media Podcast a couple of weeks ago.
Former defensive lineman Akbar Gbajabiamila is in. Reporter Sherree Burruss will also join the show. Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt will be going back and forth between Los Angeles and New York and doing the show from both coasts throughout the season.
3. I can’t think of one event, sports or otherwise, that I’d want to see so badly I’d crawl through vents to sneak into the stadium, but that’s what happened at the Copa America finals Sunday night.
4. Charles Barkley had some harsh words for Charles Barkley on the golf course Sunday.
5. You can see that Shams Charania spent more than 21 hours on his phone during Day 1 of NBA free agency and have one of two thoughts.
“Wow, this man is really dedicated to his job and is a very hard worker.”
Or ...
“Nobody needs to break the news of where Taj Gibson is signing this badly.”
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: RIP to Richard Simmons, who was a legendary talk-show guest. After the news of Simmons’s passing this weekend, this clip of his appearance on Whose Line Is It Anyway made the rounds and rightfully so.
