Astros Urged To Trade For $56 Million Ex-Cardinals Ace
Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara began his big-league career with the St. Louis Cardinals back in 2017.
Before the righty was winning Cy Young awards with the Marlins, he was a top ranked prospect for the Cardinals.
Now the $56 million star is mixed in trade rumors this season following his return from Tommy John surgery. On the year, he's struggled tremendously while looking lost at times, especially in terms of his walk rate.
Anders Pryor of Houston Astros OnSi recently suggested the Houston Astros could be the team to pursue the blockbuster trade for Alcántara.
"With Framber Valdez back performing well, the rotation has some hand-dominance flexibility," Pryor wrote. "Many of the guys the Astros are waiting on to get healthy are righties like Alcantara, so he would be filling that hole perfectly should any setbacks arise.
"Also, since Alcantara is having such a rough season, the price for him is probably at the lowest it will ever be, meaning Houston won't have to sacrifice a massive chunk of its farm system to get him if they believe he is the missing piece to help them win another World Series."
Even though the righty has struggled, he's still going to be sought after at the deadline because of his team-friendly contract and the potential to return to a Cy Young level star.
The Astros would make a lot of sense as a suitor. They have a solid farm system to deal from while also needing a starting pitcher. Houston's rotation is led by Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez, but after that duo, there's not much to be excited about.
Adding Alcántara would be risky, but it's the kind of move the Astros need to make to put themselves back in the postseason.
