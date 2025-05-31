MLB Writer Suggests Struggling Cardinals Star Could Be Heating Up
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the higher potential players in all of baseball.
Jordan Walker has all the tools to be a star in the league, but he hasn't put the pieces together. On the season, he's slashing .215/.273/.310 with a very concerning OPS+ of 63. That's the worst number he's posted in his career.
Just Baseball's Russ Eddins recently shared some high praise for the struggling star and even suggested he could be on the come up this season.
"Walker has actually been on a tear lately. Since May 15, he is slashing .333/.353/.545 for an .898 OPS and a 150 wRC+. In that stretch, his hard-hit rate is 52.6%," Eddins wrote. "Despite his poor overall performance this year, he ranks in the 72nd percentile for hard hit rate, the 87th for average exit velocity, and the 99th for bat speed. He has an incredible amount of potential. Walker is up there with Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge in terms of how fast he swings the bat.
"Walker also boasts great sprint speed and a strong arm. He ranks in the 85th percentile for sprint speed and the 96th for arm strength. While right field is not the position he grew up playing, he has been serviceable out there. "
Walker has been noticeably hot recently. While his season stats are still pretty worrisome, he's raised his OPS from below .500 to near .600. Beyond that, he's strung some multi hit games together over the last few weeks.
But even Walker's outs have been loud recently. He's squaring up more baseballs now than he's seemingly ever done and they're going to start falling in for more hits.
If Walker can continue to turn his play up, the Cardinals could finally see the level of performance they've expected from him since they drafted him.
More MLB: Cardinals Former Top Prospect Tabbed Trade Candidate