Richard Fitts Making Case for Cardinals Opening Day Rotation

The St. Louis Cardinals are going to have a difficult decision to make in the starting rotation over the next two weeks, and that is a good thing.

St. Louis has a surplus of interesting starting pitching candidates, not a lack of options. Matthew Liberatore, Michael McGreevy, Dustin May, Kyle Leahy, Andre Pallante and Richard Fitts are all grappling for spots in the rotation. McGreevy, Liberatore, and May are locks. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch noted that the Cardinals want to give Leahy the "same opportunity" Liberatore got in 2025, going from the bullpen to rotation and given the chance to have an extended look. If the Cardinals roll with a five-man rotation, that would seemingly leave Fitts and Pallante as the last two options fighting for one spot. If the Cardinals roll with a six-man rotation, then they have all of their guys in place.

Who will be in the rotation on Opening Day?

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Richard Fitts (35). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Regardless of what the rotation looks like — either five hurlers or six — the Cardinals arguably should give Fitts a chance early on to show what he can do. Fitts has boasted big-time velocity so far in Spring Training. When he's going, he can be a strikeout machine. On Sunday, he took the mound for St. Louis and racked up five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings of one-hit ball, although he did walk three batters as well.

Richard Fitts continued his quest to crack the Cardinals rotation with 4.2 one-hit innings today



His fastball command was not as sharp today, but he continues to flash plus velocity while weaving in his 6-pitch mix. I am a fan of him entering the season! pic.twitter.com/ymN3xZMjLo — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) March 15, 2026

When the Cardinals actually have to sit down and determine the rotation, it will be tough if they do roll with a five-man rotation. Fitts has flashed stuff this spring you simply can't teach, but his command also hasn't been great at times. Pallante has a 2.57 ERA in four starts in Spring Training so far. Leahy has a 6.39 ERA in four starts, but at least sounds like he will get a shot, per Goold.

Spring Training numbers don't perfectly tell the story as well because they are small sample sizes. All in all, the Cardinals have a starting rotation decision to make because they have multiple intriguing options on their hands right now. It's a good question to have. Arguably, Fitts should be in the Opening Day rotation.

He has big-time upside and great stuff. He has appeared in 15 big league games so far in his young career, including 14 starts, and has a 3.97 ERA. Even with questionable command, he's someone who on Day 1 of the 2026 season, could slot in the No. 5 spot in the rotation but has the potential to be closer to the top of the rotation if he can figure out how to get the ball consistently in the strike zone. The 2026 season is all about development, clearly. Starting Fitts in the majors, who already has big league experience, arguably would expedite the development process.

These next 10 days will sort out the answer.