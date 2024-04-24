Cardinals Best Their Former Ace; Rebound To Take Series From Diamondbacks
The St. Louis Cardinals bounced back after suffering a tough loss Tuesday by overcoming the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 5-1 victory Wednesday afternoon.
In what proved to be a difficult return to Busch Stadium for ex-Cardinals pitcher Jordan Montgomery, St. Louis' lineup came alive to help clinch the series -- also securing the team's first series finale win of the season.
Montgomery gave up two earned runs on six hits, one walk and four strikeouts in seven innings pitched against his former team -- recording his first loss as a Diamondbacks pitcher.
The 31-year-old gave up two runs on singles hit by Nolan Arenado and Nolan Gorman, as well as a third unearned run on a passed ball that allowed Wilson Contreras to score.
Six out of nine hitters in today's starting lineup logged a hit and newly acquired hurler from this past offseason Kyle Gibson threw a gem -- giving up only one earned run with six strikeouts throughout six innings pitched.
The Cardinals disappointed fans with Tuesday night's embarrassing 14-1 loss to Arizona after the team came from behind to win the night before with a walk-off home run by Nolan Gorman. Fortunately, St. Louis redeemed itself with today's dominant victory, securing a series win against the reigning National League champions.
Hopefully, the Cardinals can rest up tomorrow and prepare to keep the momentum going as they travel to take on the New York Mets in what should be a competitive three-game series.
More MLB: Cardinals Fan Favorite Outfielder 'Primed' For Best Season Of Career