Cardinals Duo Linked To Dodgers As Next Potential Splash

At this time next week, we will likely have a better idea about the overall landscape of the 2025 Major League Baseball offseason.

That's a big take, but it's true. The Winter Meetings are next week and we should start to see a lot of moves around the league. When you have all of the big decision makers across the league together in one place, deals get done. We've seen the St. Louis Cardinals get one trade done by sending Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox. What's next?

There are plenty of directions the club could go in. Nolan Arenado still looms large, although a trade involving him will be significantly more difficult than a deal involving a guy without a no-trade clause. The Cardinals have plenty at their disposal. One thing that will be worth watching is that The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya and Katie Woo reported that the Los Angeles Dodgers are "likely" to bolster their outfield through a trade and mentioned both Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar.

The Cardinals should have plenty of options

"At this stage of the winter, it seems that, if the Dodgers are going to address their outfield, it will likely be on the trade market," Ardaya and Woo wrote. "Kyle Tucker still looms as the best available free agent, but the factors that made him an unlikely Dodgers target are still in play (and will be, barring a sudden crash in Tucker’s market)...The St. Louis Cardinals loom as one of the most intriguing teams in the marketplace, as one of the few teams clearly inclined to move big league talent, and with plenty of outfielders available. It’s a list that includes Brendan Donovan, a left-handed hitting utility man who could play left field and whom the Dodgers had interest in at the deadline.

"That list could also include Lars Nootbaar, who has a career OPS+ of 109, has played all three outfield spots and hits left-handed. The 28-year-old will be coming off of double heel surgery that he underwent at the end of last season. His Opening Day timeline is in jeopardy, but even if Nootbaar is not ready at the start of the season, he should not miss more than a few weeks."

The Dodgers have been a popular team linked to Donovan. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported on Nov. 13 that the Dodgers are believed to be among the "potential landing spots" for him, as just one other example. Nootbaar hasn't gotten the same treatment as someone discussed at length each day, pretty much, but insiders. So his mentioning stands out a bit. At the end of the day, it wouldn't be surprising to see St. Louis trade anyone and Los Angeles is the most aggressive team in the league.

