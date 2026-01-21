Cardinals Hire Franchise Legend Yadier Molina to New Role With Team

Cardinals legend Yadier Molina will return to the team to take on a new role with the organization in retirement. Molina was named a special assistant to president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom on Wednesday, in which he will specialize helping catchers and backstops in the team’s minor league system.

The 10-time All-Star catcher played all 19 of his MLB seasons in St. Louis before retiring after the 2022 season. He is a two-time World Series champion, nine-time Gold Glove winner and one-time Silver Slugger winner.

“We are happy to welcome Yadi back to the Cardinals organization,” Bloom said in a statement. “He is an elite competitor, a consistent winner, and one of the greatest ever at his position, and we look forward to many contributions during his visits with us in this new role, both in and out of uniform.

“Yadi will provide input on our catching program, will advise our staff on catching and game planning strategy, and will give me and our front office valuable perspective from his unique vantage point. Perhaps most important, he will help us nurture in our players the high standards, attention to detail, and championship mindset that are so critical to winning.”

Yadi is back!



We are excited to welcome back Yadier Molina as Special Assistant to the President of Baseball Operations! pic.twitter.com/BqK70L6a1O — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) January 21, 2026

Molina is already set to manage Team Puerto Rico at the World Baseball Classic in March. He’s been a guest coach for the Cardinals twice. Otherwise, this is Molina’s big breakthrough to the baseball operation side of the sport. He has previously expressed interest in becoming a manager at some point.

