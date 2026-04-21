3 Options Who Could Replace Kyle Leahy in Cardinals Rotation

The St. Louis Cardinals are 13-9 on the season so far, but they have the 23rd-ranked starting rotation ERA in the league through 22 games.

Right now, the Cardinals' staff is sporting a 4.47 overall ERA in 112 2/3 innings of work. Michael McGreevy and Matthew Liberatore certainly aren't the problems for St. Louis right now. McGreevy has a 3.29 ERA and is tied for the league lead with five starts. Liberatore has a 3.67 ERA and is also tied for the league lead with five starts. Things look a bit different after these two. Andre Pallante has a 4.05 ERA in four starts, which is an improvement from the 2025 season.

Kyle Leahy has a 5.21 ERA in four starts for the Cardinals across 19 innings pitched. Dustin May is behind him with a 6.98 ERA in four starts across 19 1/3 innings of work. May and Leahy have struggled the most in the Cardinals' rotation, although May has allowed just two earned runs across his last 12 innings of work. Leahy, on the other hand, hasn't allowed fewer than two runs in a start this season. In his four starts, he has allowed four runs, two runs, two runs, and three runs. If the Cardinals are going to make a change, Leahy is the guy to watch. May signed a deal with the club this offseason. It would be pretty shocking to see the club give up on him after a few outings.

Leahy, on the other hand, doesn't have a big contract right now. Plus, he's under team control through the 2030 season. If the Cardinals wanted to pause the experiment in the rotation, they easily could pick it up at a later time. Or, they could even give him chances in Triple-A to get it going as a starter.

If the Cardinals were to turn away from Leahy, who could be an option? Here are three replacement options for St. Louis.

Hunter Dobbins

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Hunter Dobbins (40) throws a pitch during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Dobbins is down in the minors on a minor league rehab assignment. He has made four starts and has a 3.86 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched. He certainly looks like he's ready to return to the mound for St. Louis. When that is officially the case, he should immediately make the jump to the Cardinals' starting rotation.

Lucas Giolito

Aug 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) reacts to a strikeout to end the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

Lucas Giolito made 26 starts with the Boston Red Sox in 2025 and had a 3.41 ERA in 145 innings pitched. If the Cardinals want another veteran who could be an intriguing trade deadline candidate, Giolito should be their man.

Quinn Mathews

Feb 27, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Quinn Mathews (60) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Mathews is the Cardinals' No. 7 prospect and has big potential, although he hasn't made the big leagues yet. Mathews has a 5.56 ERA in Triple-A right now in three starts. That number is skewed by one bad outing. In three outings, two of them have been scoreless. In one of them, he erupted to allow seven earned runs. So, the 5.56 ERA doesn't look good, but it doesn't tell the whole story. He's one of the Cardinals' top prospects for a reason and should get a shot at some point.