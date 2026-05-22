3 Prospects Who Could Push for Cardinals Roster Spots Very Soon

The St. Louis Cardinals officially announced on Friday that 28-year-old prospect Bryan Torres has been promoted to the big league club to replace the injured Nathan Church.

"Welcome to the big leagues, Bryan," the Cardinals wrote. "We have recalled INF/OF Bryan Torres from Memphis (AAA). He will wear No. 39."

Welcome to the big leagues, Bryan!



We have recalled INF/OF Bryan Torres from Memphis (AAA). He will wear #39. pic.twitter.com/lz1HX1wglm — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 22, 2026

With the news of Torres coming up and Church heading to the Injured List, it has brought attention to St. Louis' farm system. We already did a breakdown of whether No. 3 prospect Joshua Báez should've gotten the call to the majors instead.

Torres has been red-hot down in Triple-A and now will get his first shot in the majors. Who else could be on the way to the majors in the near future, outside of Báez?

Let's break down three options.

Jimmy Crooks — Catcher

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Jimmy Crooks (8). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Crooks has been the guy who has been talked about the most so far this season down in Triple-A. Crooks is having an excellent season and has 13 homers, 29 RBIs and is hitting .272. He had a cup of coffee in the majors in 2025 and will get a shot at some point. But Cardinals manager Oli Marmol noted that the club is comfortable with the current arrangement in the majors at catcher. If an injury pops up with a catcher, Crooks would then be on the next plane to St. Louis.

Blaze Jordan — Infielder

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Blaze Jordan (84). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Blaze Jordan is another guy playing well enough to be in the majors right now, but positionally there hasn't been space yet. Jordan can play both first base and third base. Two positions covered for the club right now with Alec Burleson and Nolan Gorman. If an injury pops up with either, Jordan would be an easy option to promote. Or, if the club simply wants a better bench bat, then he could be an option as soon as possible. In 41 games down in Triple-A, he has slashed .308/.371/.528 with a .900 OPS, eight homers, and 23 RBIs.

Luis Gastelum — Relief Pitcher

Feb 14, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Luis Gastelum (95) delivers a pitch during a spring training workout at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Luis Gastelum is someone who could help the big league bullpen at some point. He has a 4.43 ERA in 19 appearances for Triple-A Memphis. Plus, he has been getting some buzz since Spring Training. He has a 70-grade changeup and a 3.77 career ERA down in the minors in 115 games played. At some point soon, he should get his shot in St. Louis.