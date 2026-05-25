5 Ex-Cardinals Thriving After St. Louis Let Them Go

The St. Louis Cardinals have moved on from a handful of stars over the last few years. While this is the case, the Cardinals have been thriving in the standings so far this season.

St. Louis will kick off a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday afternoon. There's a chance that the Cardinals move into first place by the end of the three-game series. St. Louis is 29-22 on the season so far and is just 1 1/2 games behind the Brewers for first place in the division. If the Cardinals sweep the series, they will move 1 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee. If the Cardinals can win two of the games and lose one, they'd be a half-game back by the end of the series.

It's an exciting time for the Cardinals, despite moving on from a few big-name stars over the last two years. With that being said, let's take a look at how four former members of the organization are doing.

Nolan Arenado

May 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) throws to first base against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Arenado looks like he's back. The Cardinals traded him to the Arizona Diamondbacks and he's starting to look like his old self. Arenado has played in 49 games and is slashing .274/.349/.470 with an .819 OPS, seven homers and 27 RBIs. Last year, Arenado played in 107 games for the Cardinals in his final season with the organization and hit 12 homers, drove in 52 runs and slashed .237/.289/.377 with a .666 OPS. The Cardinals made the right call trading Arenado. Both sides needed a fresh start.

Brendan Donovan

May 14, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Brendan Donovan (33) hits a triple against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Cardinals traded Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners shortly before Spring Training and he brought the biggest return to St. Louis. Donovan is on the Injured List with a left groin muscle strain, but was very good beforehand. He has played in 25 games this season and is slashing .274/.386/.452 with an .839 OPS, three homers and eight RBIs.

Sonny Gray

May 24, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Sonny Gray was traded to the Boston Red Sox and he has been very good so far. Gray has a 3.27 ERA in nine starts to go along with a 5-1 record. Last season, Gray logged a 4.28 ERA in 32 starts in his final season with the Cardinals.

Willson Contreras

May 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) scores a run against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Contreras is slashing .281/.376/.522 with an .899 OPS, 11 homers and 33 RBIs in 50 games played for the Boston Red Sox. Boston may not be good this season, but Contreras has been incredible and is already at two wins above replacement.

Paul Goldschmidt

May 12, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (48) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Cardinals let Goldschmidt walk in free agency before the 2025 season and he has been solid since with the New York Yankees. This season, Goldschmidt is slashing .250/.357/.512 with an .869 OPS, five homers and 14 RBIs in 28 games played.