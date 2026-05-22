Cardinals Scouting Japanese Slugger Along With Yankees, Dodgers, More

It certainly sounds like the St. Louis Cardinals are taking a look at potentially the next big-time slugger who could make the jump from Nippon Professional Baseball to Major League Baseball.

Slugger Teruaki Sato of the Hanshin Tigers is going to be one of the most intriguing Japanese players to follow before the 2027 season. Sato is just 27 years old and is tearing the cover off the ball right now, to say the least. He has played in 43 games so far this season and is slashing .372/.454/.737 with a 1.191 OPS, 12 homers, 35 RBIs, two stolen bases, 15 doubles, three triples and 39 runs scored. He was also very good for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic and slashed .300/.417/.600 with a 1.017 OPS in five games.

It's A Crowded Group Scouting The Slugger

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8) gestures during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Sato is a third baseman, but has also gotten some time in the outfield throughout his professional career to this point. Hanshin was scheduled to face off against the Chunichi Dragons this week, but was rained out. The Yakyu Cosmopolitan reported that there were representatives from 10 teams in the stands to see Sato, including the Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers.

That's a crowded group, to say the least. But it makes sense why St. Louis is at least showing some interest.

Scouts from 10 MLB teams — including the Dodgers, Cubs, Yankees, Cardinals, Mets, Angels, Diamondbacks, Reds, Tigers, and Rangers — were reportedly in attendance at Koshien Stadium to watch 3B Teruaki Sato last night, but the game was rained out.https://t.co/yYXQjwEoCS — Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@yakyucosmo) May 22, 2026

It's no guarantee that Sato is posted. Yuri Karasawa of Just Baseball reported that Sato's intent is to enter the posting system this upcoming offseason, but that doesn't guarantee that Hanshin will oblige.

Take a look at Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox and Kazuma Okamoto of the Toronto Blue Jays as two examples of why it's important to be out there scouting. Murakami has been a game-changer for the White Sox. He's leading the American League with 17 homers and is slashing .244/.382/.552 with a .934 OPS at 26 years old in 49 games played. Okamoto is 29 years old and has 10 homers and 27 RBIs in 48 games played. Sato is between Murakami and Okamoto in age and is playing at a similar pace.

Last year, Murakami played in 69 games for the Yakult Swallows and hit 24 homers, drove in 52 runs and slashed .286/.392/.659 with a 1.051. Sato is getting on base at a much higher clip than Murakami. His 12 homers and 35 RBIs in 43 games are a pace of 19 homers and 56 RBIs across 69 games played. All of this is to say, the Cardinals should absolutely be all over this guy.

Right now, the Cardinals have Nolan Gorman at third base. He has been very good defensively this season but inconsistent offensively. He has started to turn things up a notch, but still. If he's not the long-term answer and the Cardinals think Sato — or another third baseman out there — would make them better, they shouldn't close any doors.