Albert Pujols Shares Thoughts on Cardinals Amid Strong Start

The St. Louis Cardinals have been a fun team to watch this season. Picked by most to finish at the bottom of the National League Central, they are now 33-28 and lead the NL wild card race.

They hit a bit of a rough patch this past week, but have now won back-to-back games and are right in the thick of the postseason race. They haven't reached the postseason since 2022, which was the last ride for Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina.

Pujols was back in St. Louis this past week as part of NBC's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast crew, and also hosted a charity golf event. He was asked about the Cardinals' youth movement and the state of baseball when the Cardinals are playing well.

"I think when the Cardinals have a good team, it's a different energy coming into the stadium," Pujols said. "That's the energy that I felt on Sunday. Even though I wasn't wearing the uniform, I was in the booth doing the game, but that's the energy that I felt because I wore this uniform for 12 years, so I know."

Albert Pujols shares thoughts on Cardinals

Oct 1, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals former player Albert Pujols speaks at a retirement ceremony for starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (not pictured) before a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

While Pujols was in St. Louis, the Cardinals made the postseason in all but four years and only finished under .500 once. He won two World Series titles and three National League pennants in St. Louis, having been a key part of their success during the golden age of Cardinals baseball, so he certainly can attest to the energy in the ballpark and what it's like when the Cardinals are good.

He was a big reason that Busch Stadium was so packed for so many years, and he also helped strengthen the brand of baseball, not just in St. Louis, but around the league.

When the Cardinals are playing good baseball, things are different, and Pujols knows this better than almost anybody. The vibes in St. Louis are better this year, and baseball is in a much better place now that one of the best ballparks in the league is filling up again.

There's still a lot of time left in the season, but the Cardinals have been a very interesting team. Pujols clearly likes what he is seeing and believes that baseball is in a much better place when the Cardinals are playing well as opposed to being on the outside looking in.

It will be interesting to see if the Cardinals can keep it up.