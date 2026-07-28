Why Cardinals Should Make The Obvious Decision To Trade Dustin May

The St. Louis Cardinals have defied expectations this season, but that doesn't mean that the team should make a big splash at the trade deadline.

St. Louis sold off plenty of star players this offseason to build up its farm system and was content with a rebuilding season, but has surprised the entire league this season with its 53-53 record. The Cardinals were in a much better position before the All-Star break, but the team has struggled, going 3-8 since then and has fallen out of the final wild-card playoff spot.

With the MLB trade deadline less than a week away, the Cardinals have some decisions to make about how to handle the deadline, though it shouldn't be difficult for the team to conclude that they should sell.

"The Cardinals were never likely to be aggressive buyers leading up to this deadline because the focus remains on the long-term," CBS Sports' Dayn Perry wrote on Tuesday. "There was, however, a 'hold' path had the team continued playing well and entered deadline week better off than it presently is, which is 53-53 with a -5 run differential. Maybe there was even a way to push Bloom to soft buy and add an odd bullpen piece or two. The present reality, however, is that the Cardinals are 9-15 in July and 13-21 since June 17, and that has put before them a different deadline question: sell or sell big?"

St. Louis should sell at the trade deadline

Jul 2, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dustin May (3) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Cardinals do wind up selling at the trade deadline, the team's first move should be to trade veteran pitcher Dustin May. May, 28, was one of the few free agent signings that St. Louis made this offseason. The seven-year veteran hurler signed a one-year, $12 million contract that has a mutual option worth $20 million next season, which would be hard to see the Cardinals agree to.

May has been a steady piece of St. Louis' starting rotation this season, posting a 4.59 ERA across 20 starts with 103 strikeouts, but if the team elects to sell, dealing him makes too much sense. The 28-year-old pitcher could be a valuable pickup at the trade deadline for plenty of contending teams. May has been durable this season, staying off the injured list, and is only owed the remaining balance on his $12 million salary.

St. Louis' efforts this season have been commendable, but the team should be realistic and focus on the future. May wants to stay with the team, but likely won't be a big part of the Cardinals' future. Instead, the team should ensure getting a return for the veteran pitcher rather than potentially losing him in free agency.