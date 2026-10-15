Astros' Joe Espada Dismissal Could Open Door for Cardinals Legends to Manage

On Wednesday, the Houston Astros fired manager Joe Espada after they were swept out of the playoffs by the Chicago White Sox. Now, they'll be looking for a replacement to guide them through the 2027 season and beyond.

The St. Louis Cardinals on the other hand are sticking with Oli Marmol, who was extended through the 2028 season this spring. However, that doesn't mean that some former Cardinals won't be considered for managerial roles.

Both Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina were inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame this summer, but both are also hoping to become managers soon. With Espada fired from Houston, perhaps now is the time for either Pujols or Molina to be given their shot.

Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina may finally get their shot

Sep 12, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Albert Pujols stands next to his St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame plaque during a ceremony before a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Molina was one of several Cardinals coaches and executives that were being scouted by other teams after the early work they have done during the Cardinals' rebuild. Teams look at Molina as somebody who could be their next manager.

While there isn't much history with Molina and Houston, the door could finally be open, and the Astros could be a team that shows interest. Pujols is working with the Los Angeles Angels as a special assistant, but that agreement can be terminated at any time.

Pujols has a little more history with Houston than Molina, as he was the NLCS MVP when the Cardinals beat the Astros in 2004 and had a towering home run off of Brad Lidge to save the season in Game 5 of the 2005 NLCS.

Molina and Pujols have both managed in winter ball and in the World Baseball Classic, with Pujols managing the Dominican Republic national team and Molina managing Puerto Rico. Both have the experience, and the Astros are just one of several teams that could be interested.

The two Cardinals legends won two World Series titles and three National League pennants together in St. Louis during their playing days, and both were considered strong leaders in the Cardinals clubhouse, so they would instantly have the respect of whichever clubhouse they inherit if they land their first MLB managerial roles.

But it will be interesting to see if the Astros consider giving Pujols or Molina a look as they search for their next manager. The Cardinals would have to find a replacement for Molina since he is currently part of the team's coaching staff and front office.