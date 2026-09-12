Cardinals Set for Big Day with Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina

The St. Louis Cardinals opened up their series with the Chicago White Sox in style with a win in front of 30 players from their 2006 World Series championship team. Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, Scott Rolen, Jim Edmonds, Adam Wainwright and Chris Carpenter were present for the pregame ceremonies.

But the fun is just getting started for the Cardinals. Today is Cardinals Hall of Fame induction day. Back in May, it was announced that both Pujols and Molina would be enshrined in the team's Hall of Fame and receive their signature red jackets. That day has finally arrived, and the fans in St. Louis will have at least one more iconic memory with the franchise legends.

Pujols, Molina have reached Cardinals immortality

Oct 2, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) and first baseman Albert Pujols (5) walk off the field together after all three were removed from the game during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Pujols was drafted by the Cardinals in 1999, while Molina was drafted the next year. The Cardinals made three World Series appearances with them as teammates. Pujols made his major league debut in 2001 and Molina in 2004. They helped guide the Cardinals to a 105-win season and the organizations first World Series since 1987.

Though the Cardinals were swept by the Boston Red Sox in 2004, the pair won two World Series rings together. They captured their second title in 2011.

But beyond what is seen on the field, Pujols and Molina are truly the best of friends. They came up to the big leagues around the same time and were part of several great Cardinals teams. Not only that, but they also retired together in 2022 and helped guide the Cardinals back to the postseason.

To be eligible for the Cardinals Hall of Fame, a player must be retired for at least three years. Those three years have obviously passed, and now the time has come for the fanbase to celebrate the accomplishments of these two superstars one more time.

Both are likely to be first ballot Hall of Famers in Cooperstown in the next few years, but this is just the first step for them to be immortalized in baseball history. Cardinals fans will always appreciate the great moments they got to witness from Pujols and Molina, and Saturday night will be a trip down memory lane for a fanbase that loves its Cardinals baseball and the many players that have been a part of the organization over the years.

Next year will be Wainwright's turn, but for now, fans will get a chance to celebrate Molina and Pujols one more time.