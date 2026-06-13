Blaze Jordan Makes Great First Impression in Cardinals' Debut

Prior to Friday's series opener against the Minnesota Twins, the St. Louis Cardinals made a roster move that was long overdue. The team sent struggling third baseman Nolan Gorman down to Triple-A Memphis and called up Blaze Jordan.

Jordan was acquired last summer from the Boston Red Sox for left-hander Steven Matz, and he made his Major League debut on Friday night, starting at third base.

In his debut, Jordan went 2-for-4 and even picked up his first career RBI. Ultimately, it's proof that the Cardinals made the right decision to send Gorman down and give Jordan a shot at third base.

Cardinals May Have Something Special in Blaze Jordan

Jun 12, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Bryan Torres (39) talks with third baseman Blaze Jordan (33) before his mlb debut against the Minnesota Twins before the game at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Jordan brings power from the right side of the plate and was hitting quite well at Triple-A Memphis, so it was only a matter of time before the Cardinals made the move. While it's still early in the process, Jordan did exactly what the Cardinals needed him to do on Friday night and showed off his hitting prowess.

Unfortunately, St. Louis didn't win the game, but Jordan certainly did his part. By all accounts, it was time to do something about Gorman. He was hitting just .194 with a .597 OPS this season, and the Cardinals just weren't getting enough production out of him.

Jordan's solid performance on Friday night may finally be the first step towards ending the Gorman experiment. Gorman just hasn't panned out over the last three years. He was one of the team's most intriguing players in 2022 and 2023, but has fallen flat ever since then.

In addition, Gorman was just another left-handed bat. The Cardinals need more right-handed bats in their lineup, and Jordan gives the Cardinals that option and a little more flexibility in the lineup. He can also play first base and be used as a designated hitter in the event that Alec Burleson needs a day off or they want to start Ivan Herrera behind the plate.

Jordan made a great first impression on Friday, and that gives the Cardinals a chance to potentially have some more power from the right side of the plate in their lineup. The time had come for some action, and Chaim Bloom didn't waste any time in getting Jordan to the big leagues. It will be interesting to see how Jordan adapts to Major League pitching and if he can be the answer at third base with Nolan Arenado gone.