Cardinals Became Part of Elite National League Group This Week

The St. Louis Cardinals continue to play much better baseball than expected. On Tuesday night, they grinded out a 6-4 win over the Athletics to improve their record to 24-17 on the season. They sit in third place in the National League Central, but also are in possession of the second NL wild card spot and are just 2 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs.

This was quite unexpected for the Cardinals, who traded several veterans in the offseason to get started on their long-overdue rebuild, but they have continued to surprise the baseball world.

In fact, they are now part of an exclusive group of National League teams, according to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. They are one of five teams that actually have a better record than the back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cardinals join elite list of five NL teams

May 9, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) scores a run during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

This may not last long, given that the Dodgers have a track record of being baseball's best team over the past several years. However, it should be fun while it lasts for St. Louis.

The Cardinals traded Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan away this past offseason. However, that doesn't appear to have hurt them so far. In fact, they are right in the thick of the playoff race in mid-May, and while there is still a lot of time left in the season, the Cardinals are enjoying the opportunity to play their young players without them having to worry about being sent down to the minors or having their jobs on the line.

The other four teams in the National League that are playing better baseball than the Dodgers right now are the Cubs, Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres. The Cardinals have played well lately and aren't showing any signs of slowing down.

But to be part of this elite list is certainly impressive. Not many teams can say they have a better record than the Dodgers, and even those that did last year could not stop them as they won their second straight World Series title.

Fans are certainly enjoying the ride thus far, and it will be interesting to see how long the Cardinals can keep it up. The Dodgers are still the defending champions, but the Cardinals have been able to defy expectations and compete against all odds after projection models had them finishing in last place in the NL Central.