Cardinals Called Possible Fit for Former Postseason Hero

The St. Louis Cardinals have not reached the postseason since 2022. They have a good chance of changing that this year as they sit at the top of the National League wild card race with the month of July approaching.

The trade deadline is also fast approaching, and the Cardinals will have some decisions to make. Will they buy and try to improve the club, stand pat, or sell and try to set themselves up for the future? Only time will tell.

In the event that they add, Jeff Passan of ESPN listed them as a fit for Kansas City Royals right-hander Michael Wacha.

"Wacha is doing what he always does: gobbling innings and putting up solid ERAs in spite of a low strikeout rate," Passan wrote. "Kansas City doesn't want to punt, but with its options increasingly limited --Vinnie Pasquantino's hamate fracture and Cole Ragans' continued arm troubles are likely to preclude the Royals from pursuing a deal -- Wacha has real appeal. Two years of potential control at a tolerable salary add even more value."

Wacha could be difference-maker for Cardinals

Jun 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Wacha (52) throws during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Wacha actually began his career in St. Louis in 2013. The year before, he was their compensation draft pick after they lost Albert Pujols in free agency to the Los Angeles Angels. He helped guide the Cardinals to the World Series in 2013 and was the NLCS MVP.

In addition, he was an All-Star in 2015. He dealt with injuries in St. Louis, but when he was healthy, he was a steady force in the rotation and helped guide the Cardinals to the postseason four times.

After the 2019 season, he joined the New York Mets and later made stops with the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres before joining the Royals. The 34-year-old right-hander has a club option for 2028, so if the Cardinals were to acquire him, they could have him for two years after 2026.

At the same time though, the Cardinals would be wise to stick with their plans of rebuilding, and going after Wacha would likely cost them some solid prospects, which is something that they cannot afford to give up right now.

While Wacha could help the Cardinals in the short-term, that isn't Chaim Bloom's focus right now, which makes a deal for him unlikely. Still, it will be interesting to see how Bloom approaches the deadline.