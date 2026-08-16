Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Yankees-Blue Jays, Mariners-Astros, and More)

It's time to get excited about baseball again. We're starting to approach the final stretch of the 2026 regular season, and the playoff race is as tight a battle as we've seen in recent history, especially in the American League.

We have a loaded slate of games to watch and bet on today, including a few with significant playoff implications. Let's dive into my top three plays, including a bet on the AL East showdown between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.

MLB Best Bets Today for August 16

Yankees vs. Blue Jays UNDER 7 (-112) via BetRivers

Cubs -1.5 (+125) vs. Cardinals via TheScore Bet

Astros -116 vs. Mariners via FanDuel

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction

There's simply no other bet to have on this game other than the UNDER. These two teams have abysmal offensive metrics over the past 30 days, ranking 28th and 29th in wRC+ in that time frame. On top of that, we have an elite pitching matchup ahead of us between Ryan Weathers (3.69 ERA) and AL Cy Young contender Dylan Cease (2.40).

Weathers may not have the numbers that Cease does, but the Blue Jays are the worst offense in baseball when facing left-handed pitchers this season, so Weathers being a lefty is bad news for the Jays' lineup.

Pick: UNDER 7 (-112)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Prediction

The Chicago Cubs' offense has been rolling lately, ranking third in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days at 118. The Cardinals' offense has been trending in the opposite direction, ranking 23rd in wRC+ in that same time frame.

You may think the Cardinals have the advantage in pitching in this game with Hunter Dobbins (3.40 ERA) taking on Edward Cabrera (5.10 ERA), but the Cubs have had success against Dobbins in the past. In fact, the Chicago lineup has a combined career batting average of .300 against Dobbins.

With the game set to take place at Wrigley Field, I'll bet the Cubs cruise to a comfortable victory.

Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+125)

Mariners vs. Astros Prediction

The Mariners' offensive explosion over the past couple of days isn't enough to give me faith that they'll continue producing at that level. Even with the recent success, the Mariners are still 17th in wRC+ over the past month, well below the Astros, who have the third-best mark in the American League at 110 in that time frame.

I'll back the Astros as home favorites for today's edition of Sunday Night Baseball.

Pick: Astros -116

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Register now and make a $5 wager each day for five days to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!