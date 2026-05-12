Cardinals' Chaim Bloom Tips Hand on Trade Deadline Plans

The St. Louis Cardinals have some big plans for the future. They are still in the middle of a rebuild despite a hot start to the 2026 season. The goal of this season was to allow younger players more opportunities to showcase their abilities and prove themselves.

However, if the Cardinals keep playing well, that might lead to fans hoping for some splash moves at the trade deadline and for the Cardinals to go all-in on building a World Series contender just for this year.

Chaim Bloom spoke with Jim Hayes of Cardinals.TV during the team's last homestand, and he shed some light on what his deadline plans might be, but also made clear that the long-term goal comes first.

Chaim Bloom talks trade deadline

Feb 27, 2020; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom takes questions from reporters during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"There was not a point where we didn't want to win or expect to win. We were just going to be willing to make those hard decisions and get us towards our ultimate goal and not put gratification today ahead of that," Bloom told Hayes. "When they do tug in opposite directions, we're going to choose that ultimate goal of being in position to win this division repeatedly and be in a position to win a World Series year in and year out.

"That is the ultimate goal and hopefully we are in this position when we get to that point in the season. That goal is still going to be first and foremost. What that means in terms of the opportunities in front of us, I don't know, and hopefully there's a way to serve both ends in that situation and be creative and daring enough to do that."

Bloom made clear that the long-term plan is going to come first for St. Louis. That could mean a lot of different things at this point, but one thing it likely eliminates is the Cardinals going out and making a big splash in trades this year.

Instead, the main goal is going to be on the future, and that may include making some hard decisions in the coming months.

The most likely outcome is that the Cardinals either sell pieces off or stand pat. They have a few players on expiring contracts that they could flip to contenders for prospects, and they also could bring back a haul for closer Riley O'Brien.

It will be interesting to see what approach Bloom takes, but it's clear he isn't going to cut any corners when it comes to building for the future.