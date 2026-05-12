3 Players Cardinals Should Consider Trading for to Bolster Roster

There has already been plenty said about the St. Louis Cardinals about who could be on the move this season if the club opts to trade away pieces.

We did a deep dive on six players who could be gone by the trade deadline, either by way of a trade or by simply being sent down to the minors. We've also done a breakdown of four players who shouldn't go anywhere this season as well.

But with the Cardinals playing as well as they have, what about guys who they could target and try to bring to town? The Cardinals aren't going to go out and make some massive splash. That wouldn't align with the strategy of the season. St. Louis has been clear that the team's view of the season hasn't shifted. So, if the Cardinals are going to add any pieces this season, expect veteran castoffs that the club could add for cheap.

With that being said, here are three guys to watch if the Cardinals want to add more pieces.

Eric Lauer — Toronto Blue Jays

May 10, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Eric Lauer (56) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

This would be the quickest move and is a perfect example of the type of move that would make sense for the Cardinals. Lauer is an eight-year veteran with a career 4.26 ERA in 156 total appearances. He was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Monday. Lauer struggled with a 6.69 ERA on the season across his first eight appearances. But this is a guy who had a 3.18 ERA in 28 appearances last season for the Blue Jays, including 15 starts. The Cardinals should roll the dice and see if they could help out of the bullpen. St. Louis could place a waiver claim, but a small-scale trade would at least guarantee that they land him.

Craig Kimbrel — New York Mets

Apr 28, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) reacts after defeating the Washington Nationals 8-0 at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

This is a bit bold. Kimbrel's ERA for the season looks very bad at 6.75 in 10 games. But he's been better than expected. Of his 10 appearances, eight have been scoreless. But he allowed a grand slam on May 7, which skews his numbers. He also allowed three earned runs on April 23. Again, eight scoreless appearances.

Triston Casas — Boston Red Sox

May 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

This is the boldest of the group. Casas is on the 60-Day Injured List right now, but he's just 26 years old and is a former first-round pick. He developed through the Red Sox's farm system when Chaim Bloom was over in Boston. Right now, he's injured. When he is ready to go, there's no clear spot for him in Boston with Willson Contreras at first base and an outfield logjam occupying the DH spot. Casas had injury-filled 2024 and 2025 seasons, but when he's healthy, he can hit the cover off the ball. If Boston made him available, the Cardinals should be all over him, despite a questionable positional fit.