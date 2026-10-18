Cardinals Finished 77-85, Missed Playoffs: 4 Areas St. Louis Has To Fix This Winter

The St. Louis Cardinals entered the 2026 season knowing that rebuilding their roster would take time. Although the team showed encouraging signs throughout the year, another disappointing finish made it clear that significcant improvements are still needed.

The Cardinals finished with a 77-85 record, missing the postseason for the fourth consecutive year. St. Louis won one fewer game than they did in 2025, when they finished 78-84, but the development of several young players provided reasons for optimism.

Under president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, the organization has prioritized building a younger roster capable of sustained success rather than pursuing expensive short-term solutions. Players such as JJ Wetherholt, Jordan Walker, Joshua Báez and Leo Bernal have given the Cardinals a foundation to build around.

Here are four areas St. Louis must address before the 2027 season.

1. Strengthen a Bullpen That Struggled to Protect Leads

One of the Cardinals' biggest weaknesses in 2026 was their inability to consistently close out games. The organization completed the season with a bullpen ERA above 4.40 and ranked among the worst teams in baseball in blown saves.

Riley O'Brien emerged as the team's primary closer, recording 38 saves, but he also experienced his share of struggles in high-pressure situations.

Adding at least two experienced relievers should be among Bloom's top priorities this winter.

2. Find a Long-Term Solution at Third Base

Following the departure of Nolan Arenado, St. Louis struggled to generate consistent offensive production from third base.

Through 156 games in 2026, Cardinals third basemen combined for a .215 batting average, .278 on-base percentage and .352 slugging percentage. Those numbers ranked among the worst in Major League Baseball.

Nolan Gorman received opportunities at the position but struggled offensively, posting .585 OPS across 258 at-bats. Blaze Jordan and Thomas Saggese also received opportunities, with both showing flashes of potential.

Adding an experienced third baseman on a short-term contract could provide stability without blocking the organization's prospects, and perhaps Eugenio Suárez could be that guy. The 35-year-old hit 26 home runs with 74 RBIs and a .740 OPS across 125 games with the Cincinnati Reds in 2026. He also blasted 49 homers and drove in 118 runs in 2025.

Defensively, Suárez appeared in 50 games at third base for the Reds in 2026, recording a .961 fielding percentage with four errors across 401 innings.

3. Add a Reliable Veteran Starting Pitcher

St. Louis ranked near the middle of Major League Baseball in rotation ERA, with Kyle Leahy, Michael McGreevy and Andre Pallante emerging as important contributors. Leahy was impressive during the second half of the season, recording a 2.74 ERA after the All-Star break through early September.

Mcgreevy also provided valuable innings, while Pallante showed improvement after a difficult 2025 campaign. However, the rotation still lacks an established ace, and injuries have created additional uncertainty.

Hunter Dobbins underwent his second Tommy John surgery in September, removing him from any immediate plans for 2027. Meanwhile, prospects such as Liam Doyle, Tanner Franklin and Jurrangelo Cijntje could eventually become important pieces.

One potential target is former Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty. The 30-year-old recorded a 4.48 ERA across 20 appearances in 2026 and owns a career 3.85 ERA over 10 Major League seasons. HIs two-year contract with the Detroit Tigers expires after the 2026 season, with no remaining options for 2027.

4. Improve Offensive Production and Outfield Consistency

Center field is one area that is worth monitoring. St. Louis has struggled to find consistent offensive production from its center fielders in recent seasons, with the position producing a batting average around .225 since 2023.

Nathan Church could receive an opportunity to establish himself as the everyday center fielder in 2027, but the Cardinals would benefit from adding competition. The organization also needs continued development from players such as Walker and Wetherholt.

Trent Grisham could provide the Cardinals with an established defensive presence and additional power in the lineup. The 30-year-old is entering free agency after producing 3.8 WAR in 2026, making him one of the more intriguing candidates.