Aside from pitching, the St. Louis Cardinals' biggest need this offseason should be to address their third-base problem.

The Cardinals exceeded expectations this season but still fell short of making the playoffs, finishing 77-85. Despite failing to make the postseason, this season should still be viewed as a success, as St. Louis' future looks brighter with the growth of its young core. Moving forward, though, one of the Cardinals' top priorities should be to sign a new third baseman.

St. Louis lacked production from its third basemen this season, with multiple players seeing significant time at the position. Nolan Gorman struggled so much that the Cardinals didn't tender him a contract this offseason, and Blaze Jordan and Thomas Saggese were not good enough to lock down the everyday spot either.

Even though St. Louis exceeded expectations this season, the front office is still going to be conservative this offseason, especially with the team still in the middle of a rebuild. With the Cardinals still in need of a third baseman, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted the team would add another player to its third-base competition by signing nine-year veteran Edmundo Sosa.

Sosa is a versatile option and solid reunion candidate

Sep 18, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Edmundo Sosa (33) hits a double in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The youth movement is underway in St. Louis, and they have assembled a solid young core with Jordan Walker, Alec Burleson, JJ Wetherholt and Masyn Winn, while Leo Bernal and Joshua Baez both showed flashes in their debuts," Reuter wrote on Friday. "A reliable, versatile veteran like Edmundo Sosa could be the perfect complementary pickup, and he could compete with Thomas Saggese for the third base job."

While the Cardinals are still rebuilding, targeting a player like Sosa makes sense. It gives the team a reliable veteran option at hot corner while giving players like Jordan and Saggese opportunities to take a step forward in their development. The 30-year-old infielder slashed .247/.283/.429 this season with nine home runs and 44 runs batted in. Though he doesn't pack much power, Sosa would be a great complementary third baseman.

St. Louis' young core took a massive step forward this year, but the Cardinals are still in a rebuild. It makes more sense to sign a veteran like Sosa to a short-term contract rather than spend big before they are ready to compete for a championship, especially with a potential lockout looming. Either way, signing Sosa would give the Cardinals an upgrade at third base.