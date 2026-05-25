Cardinals Get Encouraging Ramón Urías Injury News

The St. Louis Cardinals are missing a key bench bat right now.

Ramón Urías hasn't played in a game since May 3. He was officially placed on the Injured List on May 5 due to right elbow lateral epicondylitis.

INF Thomas Saggese has been recalled from Memphis (AAA).



INF Ramón Urías has been placed on the 10-day IL (right elbow lateral epicondylitis). pic.twitter.com/1bbtiBkGBg — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 5, 2026

At the time, Thomas Saggese was promoted back up to the big leagues after a one-day stint down in Triple-A.

The Cardinals Utility Man Is Working His Way Back

Apr 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Ramon Urias (29) takes batting practice before the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Before he was placed on the Injured List, Urías played in 25 games and was slashing .158/.279/.316 with a .595 OPS, two homers and five RBIs. Those numbers don't jump off the page, to say the least. But he's a career .254 hitter and can help this club out all across the infield. He's a right-handed bat that the Cardinals are missing.

On Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reported that Urías has made progress in his recovery and is taking dry swings and will begin throwing "imminently." On top of this, he shared that Urías is expected to begin a rehab assignment in a week or two.

"Lars Nootbaar will be at Springfield this week to continue his rehab program," Jones wrote. "Ramón Urías has progressed to dry swings and plyos and should be starting a throwing program imminently. Could be a week or two from a rehab assignment but it’ll depend on how he tolerates throwing."

Urías signed with the Cardinals this past offseason on a one-year, $2 million deal. St. Louis has been able to find success so far this season, despite the fact that the club's depth has been tested. Urías is one big example of this, but isn't the only one. Nootbaar hasn't played in a game yet this season for the Cardinals. Nathan Church also was just placed on the Injured List as well due to a shoulder injury.

For the Cardinals, they are going to be even better when they inch closer to full strength. That includes Urías. While his numbers so far this season haven't jumped off the page, he's one of a few guys on the roster over 30 years old and is an important piece to have around. Fortunately, it sounds like his time is coming. These are the types of updates Cardinals fans should be watching for. St. Louis got some more good news on Monday. This is a step in the right direction for a club that already has been among the most fun in the league this season.