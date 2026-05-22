Cardinals Lose Nathan Church to IL at Bad Time

The St. Louis Cardinals aren't going to be at full strength in the near future.

Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reported that the club is placing Nathan Church on the Injured List and will be promoting Bryan Torres in his place.

"The Cardinals are in fact recalling Bryan Torres to join the team in Cincinnati, a source with direct knowledge says. Nathan Church will be placed on the IL," Jones reported. "Carlos Baerga mentioned the call-up on Instagram last night, and then deleted it, but it’s back, so credit to him."

With Church heading to the Injured List and Torres coming up, we already broke down what the 28-year-old can do. He has been red-hot down in the minors and will give this club another lefty bat that can play all over the field. That's good, but what about the impact of Church out of the lineup and next steps for the outfield?

Nathan Church's Absence

May 4, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Nathan Church (27) catches a fly ball against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Church has been a positive for this young Cardinals team so far. He's just 25 years old and has had the exact type of season you'd want a rookie to have. He came into the season with a big role and struggled a bit early on to adjust to the big league game. But he made clear adjustments and has found his swing. It had come in and crushed from the beginning, that would've been nice. But we've seen him struggle, learn from it, and adjust in real-time. That's very positive for the long run.

Overall, he has played in 45 games and is slashing .247/.282/.390 with a .672 OPS, five homers, 18 RBIs, four stolen bases, six doubles and 17 runs scored. It can't be discounted how good he has been defensively as well. Arguably, it will be harder to replace his glove than his bat.

Timing Of The IL Stint

May 6, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Nathan Church (27) catches a line drive hit by Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Tyler Black (not pictured) during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The timing of the reported Injured List stint isn't great for Church. Well, no injury is ever well-timed. But Church has had a significant role so far this season and has used it to his advantage. But things are going to get a little more tight in the outfield over the next few weeks. Jordan Walker is set in right field and isn't going anywhere. But Lars Nootbaar is going to be back with the team at some point very soon, barring a setback.

Church and Victor Scott II have had the luxury of significant playing time. But with Nootbaar coming back in the near future, there will always be someone on the outside looking in. Scott seems like the more likely option, but he has a chance to get hot now before Nootbaar returns. Again, there is never a well-timed injury. For the Cardinals, they could use his bat and glove right now. When Church returns, there's a real chance this outfield looks a bit different.

The Cardinals have been one of the most fun teams in baseball this season. Unfortunately, losing Church right now is a hit for the club. Plus, it doesn't help that the Cardinals are about to kick off a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Then, a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. And then another NL Central series against the Chicago Cubs.