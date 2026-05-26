Cardinals Hand Out Several Promotions During Busy MiLB Day

The St. Louis Cardinals had another busy day down in the minors on Tuesday.

St. Louis announced a handful of moves, with the most interesting being the club promoting right-handed pitcher Jacob Odle from Class-A Palm Beach to High-A Peoria.

"RHP Jacob Odle has been transferred from Palm Beach (A) to Peoria (A+)," the Cardinals announced. "RHP José Davila (A+) & OF Matthew Miura (A) have been activated from the 7-day IL. RHPs Jesús García, Brian Holiday & Anthony Watts have been transferred from the FCL to Palm Beach. RHP Yordy Herrera has been transferred from Palm Beach to the FCL."

RHP Jacob Odle has been transferred from Palm Beach (A) to Peoria (A+)



RHP José Davila (A+) & OF Matthew Miura (A) have been activated from the 7-day IL.



RHPs Jesús García, Brian Holiday & Anthony Watts have been transferred from the FCL to Palm Beach.



RHP Yordy Herrera has… — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) May 26, 2026

Cardinals Fans Should Get To Know Jacob Odle

Apr 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jacob Odle was selected in the 14th round of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft by the Cardinals. He's not a big-name prospect at this point in his career and likely not a household name. He's not ranked in the club's top 30 prospects right now. That doesn't mean he's not interesting, though.

Odle pitched in nine games so far this season down in Class-A, including seven starts, and logged a 1.91 ERA and a 51-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 33 innings pitched. That's electric stuff. He allowed just seven earned runs before his promotion on Tuesday.

Odle made his professional debut down with the FCL Cardinals in 2023 but then missed the entire 2024 season. In 2025, he had a 5.93 ERA in 17 total starts with the FCL Cardinals and Class-A Palm Beach. Clearly, he has taken a step forward this season and now is moving up in the Cardinals' farm system.

Flurry Of Cardinals' Minor League Moves

Apr 24, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of St. Louis Cardinals players hats and gloves in the dugout during a game with the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images | David Kohl-Imagn Images

Outside of the Odle move, the Cardinals promoted right-handed pitchers Jesús García, Brian Holiday and Anthony Watts all from the FCL Cardinals to Class-A Palm Beach. García is a 20-year-old pitching prospect who hasn't allowed an earned run yet this season. He made five appearances with the FCL Cardinals and didn't allow a run in 8 1/3 innings pitched.

Holiday is a 22-year-old prospect who had a 4.66 ERA in four appearances, including two starts, before his promotion on Tuesday. Holiday stands out because he was a third-round pick by the club in 2024. Watts is a 22-year-old prospect who had a 4.50 ERA in five appearances before his promotion. Of the three, García was having the best season before the promotions. But Holiday is the most interesting overall, thanks to his high draft selection.