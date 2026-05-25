Cardinals Notes: St. Louis Releases 2 Players, Promote Jeremy Rivas to AAA

The St. Louis Cardinals had a busy day down in the minors on Monday.

The biggest story of the day around the organization certainly was the club's loss at the big league level against the Milwaukee Brewers. St. Louis sent Matthew Liberatore to the mound to face off against Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski. Liberatore was very good. He pitched five innings and allowed three runs while striking out a career-high 10 batters.

Matthew Liberatore's 10th K pic.twitter.com/OnI6BYzztC — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 25, 2026

He was good, but Misiorowski was better. The tall Brewers hurler pitched seven innings against the Cardinals and allowed just one earned run and two base hits while striking out 12 batters. St. Louis ended up losing, 5-1. With the loss, the Cardinals' record on the season dropped to 29-23 with the club's fourth loss in the last five games.

St. Louis wasn't just busy in the majors, though. The club announced a handful of minor league moves, including the release of right-handed pitchers Sam Brodersen and Aaron Holiday.

"SS Jeremy Rivas has been transferred from Springfield (AA) to Memphis (AAA)," the Cardinals announced. "INF Miguel Villarroel has been transferred from Memphis to Springfield. RHP Jason Savacool has been transferred from Memphis to Peoria (A+). RHP Ian Bedell (AAA) has been placed on the 7-day IL. C Paulo Asprilla has been transferred from Palm Beach (A) to the FCL. RHPs Sam Brodersen and Aaron Holiday (A+) have been given their unconditional release."

SS Jeremy Rivas has been transferred from Springfield (AA) to Memphis (AAA).



INF Miguel Villarroel has been transferred from Memphis to Springfield.



RHP Jason Savacool has been transferred from Memphis to Peoria (A+)



RHP Ian Bedell (AAA) has been placed on the 7-day IL.



C… — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) May 25, 2026

Sam Brodersen and Aaron Holiday Released

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Neither Brodersen nor Holiday are likely household names among Cardinals fans. Brodersen is a 24-year-old former 15th-round pick who had a 10.13 ERA in eight appearances with High-A Peoria this season before his release on Monday. He began his professional career in 2025 and had a 5.91 ERA in 36 total appearances with Class-A Palm Beach.

Holiday also was pitching for High-A Peoria and had an 8.10 ERA in eight appearances. In 2025, he had a 3.97 ERA in 14 outings between the FCL Cardinals, Class-A Palm Beach and High-A Peoria.

Jeremy Rivas Up To Triple-A

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Jeremy Rivas (76). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Jeremy Rivas' promotion up to Triple-A certainly is interesting. He has played in 37 games and is slashing .246/.343/.410 with a .752 OPS, five homers, 22 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and five doubles in Double-A Springfield. He's a 23-year-old prospect now just one step away from the majors.

On the other hand, Miguel Villarroel was sent from Triple-A Memphis down to Double-a Springfield. Beforehand, he was slashing .233/.343/.300 with a .643 OPS in 12 games in Triple-A.