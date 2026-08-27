Cardinals Have Growing Problem with Riley O'Brien

The St. Louis Cardinals have now lost five consecutive games since going on a streak of five series wins in a row. Wednesday night was the latest setback for St. Louis as their comeback from 7-0 ultimately fell short against the Baltimore Orioles.

Closer Riley O'Brien ultimately took the loss on Wednesday in his first outing since Sunday's meltdown against the Philadelphia Phillies, and things weren't any better for him against the Orioles.

Now, the Cardinals have a growing problem with their All-Star closer on their hands. Since being named an All-Star, the veteran right-hander has certainly not pitched like one.

Cardinals have growing Riley O'Brien problem on their hands

Aug 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) celebrates with catcher Pedro Pages (43) after the Cardinals defeated the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

O'Brien watched his ERA on the season climb to 4.02. He had a 2.94 mark heading into Sunday's game, and it went up by a full run after he allowed six runs in that game.

In his last seven appearances, O'Brien owns a 10.50 ERA. He has a 6.08 mark in his last 15 games and 4.76 in his last 30. The right-hander certainly has not been himself lately.

Unfortunately, there isn't much the Cardinals can do, especially in a rebuilding season. He is among the league leaders in saves and they don't exactly have a better option at the closer spot. That means the Cardinals are going to have to stick with O'Brien the rest of the way.

What also is clear is that the Cardinals must address their bullpen in the offseason. There simply isn't enough depth, so adding a few arms for the bullpen would make a lot of sense and put them in a position to potentially improve a little in 2027.

The trade of JoJo Romero weakened their depth in the bullpen, and it stands to reason why St. Louis could use a left-hander. More importantly though, they could really use somebody else who is capable of closing games.

Closers are never guarantees, and while O'Brien has pitched well most of the season, more options wouldn't hurt, and it might give the Cardinals a chance to take a step forward next season.

They still are a few years away from being a true contender, but they can at least improve if they add a little more depth to their bullpen in the offseason before the impending lockout happens.

O'Brien simply has not been himself lately, but the Cardinals also don't have any other options to close games.