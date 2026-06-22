Cardinals Have Several Tough Decisions Awaiting Them at Trade Deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of Major League Baseball's most surprising teams this season. After being predicted to finish dead last in the National League Central at the beginning of the year, the Cardinals are at the top of the wild card race.

This is going to lead to some tough decisions at the trade deadline. It is unclear if they will hold firm or end up selling pieces off to set up for the future.

Jeff Jones of the Belleville News Democrat discussed what the deadline could look like and what the Cardinals might end up doing in the coming weeks.

"Are there going to be obvious spots where you can add at the deadline? There might be some," Jones said. "The cost of those additions, that is where it gets tough for me. For me the question is less do they add or not, and more who do they hold and not? I can make an argument for holding onto Dustin May if you have an extension figured out or close. I have a harder time making an argument for holding onto bullpen guys just because I think broadly, relievers are replaceable."

What will trade deadline look like for Cardinals?

Jun 16, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) celebrates with catcher Ivan Herrera (48) after the Cardinals defeated the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

May has been the Cardinals' best offseason addition this season. Despite a rough start on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, he was coming off of a complete-game shutout against the San Diego Padres. The Cardinals could get a lot for him at the trade deadline, but he has been one of their best starting pitchers.

But Jones is correct about bullpen pieces being replaceable. When they are having their best seasons, their trade value goes up, but they often are not able to replicate that the next year. The Cardinals have some solid pitching in their system, so it would make sense for them to move some of their veteran relievers for prospects at the deadline.

That could also mean that they won't plummet out of contention, especially if they still have May in their rotation. But this does present an interesting question for the Cardinals as to what they might do at the deadline.

They could sell, but also hold certain pieces. Buying will cost them a lot, but a deadline sale doesn't mean they have to completely tear down the roster. They already did that in the offseason with the trades they made then.