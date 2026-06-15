Cardinals' Jordan Walker Isn't Where He Should Be In NL All-Star Voting

On Monday, Major League Baseball released the first returns from voting for the 2026 Major League Baseball All-Star Game and Jordan Walker isn't where he should be.

The St. Louis Cardinals outfielder has been on another planet so far this season — and has been one of the league's biggest feel-good stories. Walker, a former top prospect who struggled to adjust to the big league game over the last few years, has been playing at an MVP level in 2026. The 24-year-old has finally put it all together and is slashing .294/.348/.554 with a .902 OPS, 18 homers, 56 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, 21 walks, 16 doubles and 46 runs scored in 68 games played. Walker's 56 RBIs are tied with Andy Pages of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in baseball.

Walker has played so well this season that he actually became just the third player in Cardinals team history to reach 17 or more homers, 50 or more RBIs and 10 or more stolen bases in the Cardinals' first 65 games of a season.

Jordan Walker Should Be An All-Star Game Starter

Jun 9, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; SSt. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) celebrates with right fielder Jordan Walker (18) after defeating the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

All of this is to say that Walker has been phenomenal this season and shouldn't just have an All-Star Game spot, but should start. While this is the case, he wasn't in the top three among outfielders in the first return from the National League ballot, as shared on X by USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

National League All Star balloting pic.twitter.com/woqZGksO0a — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 15, 2026

Walker came in at No. 6 among National League outfielders with 437,071 votes. Right now, he's behind Pages (800,496 votes), Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves (693,472 votes), Brandon Marsh of the Philadelphia Phillies (668,191 votes), Michael Harris II of the Braves (635,473 votes), and Teoscar Hernández of the Dodgers (507,625 votes.

When it comes to the MLB All-Star Game, the voting is done in two phases. In Phase 1, fans simply vote between June 3 and June 25. The top two players at each non-outfield position and the top six outfielders advance to Phase 2. The top vote-getter in both leagues after Phase 1 earns an automatic starting bid. In Phase 2, another vote is held between June 29 and July 2. Then, the starters are revealed.

So, right now, Walker would advance to Phase 2, but there's no guarantee that he would start. So, if you're a Cardinals fan, get voting. Walker should absolutely be in the starting lineup at this year's event.