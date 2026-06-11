Cardinals' Jordan Walker Just Did Something Even Albert Pujols Never Did

The St. Louis Cardinals can do no wrong right now.

It's getting warmer outside, the Cardinals have won six games in a row, St. Louis is now nine games above .500, and Jordan Walker made more team history in his breakout on Wednesday. What more could any Cardinals fan ask for right now?

St. Louis is 37-28 on the season right now and is just 3 1/2 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central. When the season began, the expectations for the Cardinals were low out there around the league. But this team has outperformed all expectations and has been incredible. To put it into perspective, the Chicago Cubs, who many expected to win the division, are 34-34 on the season. They are eight games behind the Brewers for first place and 4 1/2 games behind the Cardinals for second place. The Pittsburgh Pirates are in third place in the division at 35-33. The Cincinnati Reds are in last place at 32-35.

The Cardinals Are Lucky To Have Jordan Walker

Jun 7, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) hits a one run double against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

It's been the year of St. Louis so far and the performance of Walker is a major reason for the turnaround. When you have a guy go from being a near-.200 hitter, to all of a sudden in the Most Valuable Player conversation, that's going to transform a lineup. For Walker, he set a new career high on Wednesday with his 17th homer of the season in just his 64th game played.

That would be impressive if that was all that he did on Wednesday. But it isn't. Walker became just the third player in Cardinals history, along with Rogers Hornsby (1922) and Ray Lankford (1997), to reach 17 or more homers, 50 or more RBIs and 10 or more stolen bases in the Cardinals' first 65 games of a season, per Just Baseball.

"Players in Cardinals history with 17+ HR, 50+ RBI and 10+ SB in their first 65 games of the season: 1922 Rogers Hornsby, 1997 Ray Lankford, 2026 Jordan Walker."

Players in Cardinals history with 17+ HR, 50+ RBI and 10+ SB in their first 65 games of the season:



1922 Rogers Hornsby

1997 Ray Lankford

2026 Jordan Walker ‼️ pic.twitter.com/m5cNTcdQLW — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 11, 2026

When you find yourself on a list that even Albert Pujols isn't on, you're doing something right.

This is yet another good example of how Walker has transformed as a hitter and is impacting the club every night. He has 17 homers, 52 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, and is slashing .303/.360/.566 with a .926 OPS in 64 games. That's incredible. He's already set a new career highs in homers and RBIs. He's tied for his career high in stolen bases.

Cardinals fans should be very happy.