Cardinals Legend Albert Pujols May Have Clearer Path to Next Manager Gig

The St. Louis Cardinals replaced John Mozeliak with Chaim Bloom last offseason, and the results on the field have been quite good for the most part. But late on Friday, the Los Angeles Angels fired general manager Perry Minasian and replaced him with Mozeliak.

Mozeliak isn't the first former Cardinal to work with the Angels organization. In fact, franchise legend Albert Pujols is fulfilling a personal services deal with the Halos that was agreed to when he first signed with them in 2011.

Pujols has long wanted to manage in the major leagues, and he even served as the manager for the Dominican Republic national team in the World Baseball Classic. Jon Heyman of the New York Post believes Mozeliak joining the Angels could open the door for Pujols to manage soon.

Angels dismiss GM Perry Minasian and bring in ex-Cards GM John Mozeliak as a consultant. Mozeliak influence could aid Albert Pujols’ chances to land managerial job there. @Alden_Gonzalez on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 27, 2026

Pujols could land manager gig soon

Dec 8, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Former Dominican Republic baseball player and manager Albert Pujols speaks with the media during the 2025 MLB Winter Meetings at Signia by Hilton Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Pujols was considered a candidate to manage the Angels after Ron Washington stepped down at the end of the 2025 season. His personal services deal already gave him a foot in the door.

However, five of his seasons in St. Louis were under Mozeliak's watch. Mozeliak certainly knows what Pujols brings to the table as one of the best baseball minds in the league.

Pujols had success in the WBC with the Dominican Republic, and while he may not be stepping into the best possible situation in Los Angeles, he still would have a strong relationship with Mozeliak dating back to their time together in St. Louis.

Mozeliak crafted the Cardinals' 2011 World Series championship roster, and Pujols obviously played a big role in St. Louis capturing its 11th title that October. Pujols also had the chance to play under Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa in St. Louis.

The Cardinals' legend may now have a clear path to landing his next managerial gig. It depends on how long Mozeliak stays the general manager of the Angels. Perhaps the Angels will find somebody new in the offseason, but Mozeliak does at least know what Pujols brings to the table and could vouch for him to become the team's next manager.

It will be interesting to see if this ultimately leads to something for Pujols, but he now has another person in the Angels organization who he has worked closely with in the past, and that could lead to him becoming the next manager of the Angels relatively soon if Kurt Suzuki isn't brought back.