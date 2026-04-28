Cardinals Legend Getting Manager Buzz After Alex Cora, Rob Thomson Firings

The MLB manager carousel has already begun in 2026, with the Boston Red Sox firing Alex Cora last week and the Philadelphia Phillies firing Rob Thomson on Tuesday. Both of these teams had high expectations coming into the season, but they've failed to live up to them.

Fortunately for the St. Louis Cardinals, they seem fairly content with their manager, Oliver Marmol. Marmol has the Cardinals out to another fast start this season, despite the fact that the Cardinals are in the middle of a rebuild. However, one former Cardinals legend could be in line to take a manager job in the near future.

The Athletic's Tyler Kepner recently suggested Cardinals legend Albert Pujols could garner interest as a potential manager in this round of firings and hirings.

"Pujols has stayed closely connected to the sport since retiring in 2022, and managed the Dominican Republic in the WBC," Kepner wrote. "He seems to relish the challenge of translating his knowledge of the game and leadership skills to the dugout."

Pujols managed the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic and seemed to do a good job. He connected well with the players and was seemingly respected around the event.

There are a few job openings, and potential job openings, he could target.

4 potential manager fits for Albert Pujols

Mar 6, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Dominican Republic manager Albert Pujols (5) looks out at the field before the game against Nicaragua at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies

After firing Thomson, the Phillies reportedly asked Cora to be their manager. He declined. As a result, the Phillies elevated Don Mattingly to interim manager. They could be a candidate for Pujols in the upcoming offseason if they don't want to make Mattingly the full time skipper.

Boston Red Sox

It's hard to imagine many people wanting to manage the Red Sox after how they handled the Cora situation, but with Pujols trying to get his first big league managerial job, this could make perfect sense.

New York Mets

The New York Mets are one of the worst teams in the league and could be looking to fire Carlos Mendoza if they can't turn it around. Pujols had a good relationship with Juan Soto during the WBC, which means hiring Pujols could help make the team's superstar happy. Given the fact that Soto has an opt-out in a few years, the Mets need to keep him happy.

Houston Astros

Joe Espada could be on the hot seat for the Houston Astros this season. If they're looking to take a chance on a former MLB great rather than a veteran manager, Pujols could be the best option.