Cardinals Legend Yadier Molina Drawing Buzz as Potential MLB Manager

The Boston Red Sox recently cut ties with their manager, Alex Cora, as well as a few of their other coaches, in a very dramatic fashion. The franchise has been flipped upside down, and it doesn't seem like anybody is happy.

In moments like these, fans of the St. Louis Cardinals should be very appreciative of their manager, Oliver Marmol. Marmol has faced backlash in the past, but for the most part, he's been a very steady piece leading their franchise. But not every team has a steady manager. In fact, the manager carousel is just getting started around the league.

Tyler Kepner of The Athletic recently put together a list of the next potential managers who could generate interest as teams begin to move on from their own managers. Cardinals legend Yadier Molina was one of the potential managers on Kepner's list.

Yadier Molina could be in position to land a manager position

Mar 3, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Puerto Rico manager Yadier Molina (4) hugs Boston Red Sox shortstop Andruw Monasterio (32) before an exhibition game at jetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"The Cardinals have hired their former catchers before (Joe Torre, Mike Matheny), but Oli Marmol seems safe, and baseball operations president Chaim Bloom has no prior connection with Molina," Kepner wrote. "Then again, Molina’s baseball intellect would appeal to any team, and he managed Puerto Rico in the WBC."

Molina was the manager for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. He's received quite a bit of buzz in the past as a potential manager or coach around the league, specifically with the Cardinals, but it seems like Marmol's seat isn't hot at all right now.

Molina could find a spot within the Cardinals organization as a coach, but there's also a chance he looks for a managerial job around the league. But where could he look to land?

Which teams could be a fit for Yadier Molina?

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals great Yadier Molina (left) talks with catcher Pedro Pages (43) during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The Red Sox are an obvious landing spot after they fired Cora. But that entire franchise seems like a disaster right now.

There are a few other jobs that could open up this season. The New York Mets job could be open with Carlos Mendoza leading the Mets down a bad path right now. New York is struggling despite having one of the biggest payrolls in the league.

The Houston Astros could have an opening at manager in the coming months, too. They've quickly fallen from grace over the last two years.

There are a few other options, too. Molina should be considered for any job that opens up.