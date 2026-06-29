Cardinals Midseason Pace: Could St. Louis Actually Make the Playoffs?

The St. Louis Cardinals are officially halfway through the 2026 Major League Baseball season and it has been a fun one for the organization as a whole.

On Sunday, the Cardinals played their 81st game of the season and it was a good one as St. Louis took down the Miami Marlins, 2-1. Kyle Leahy was great as he pitched five innings and allowed just two base hits and one run. The bullpen did its job and JoJo Romero, Ryne Stanek, George Soriano and Riley O'Brien all held Miami in check. Also, Bryan Torres, who hasn't gotten consistent playing time lately, stepped up to the plate and blasted a two-run homer to give St. Louis its runs. All in all, it was a good way to officially end the first half of the season.

The Cardinals entered the 2026 season with low expectations and have completely outperformed them all. On Sunday, we did a breakdown of the club and graded each area (rotation, bullpen, offense and farm system) based on their midseason progress under Chaim Bloom in his first season as the team's president of baseball operations.

With St. Louis' season officially halfway over, let's take a look at the pace the club is on and whether the Cardinals could make the postseason.

The Cardinals Have Been A Fun Story So Far This Season

Jun 24, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) dives but is unable to catch a one run single hit by Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Tommy Troy (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

If the season were to end today, St. Louis would be a playoff team with the No. 3 National League Wild Card spot. Right now, the Cardinals have a 43-38 record. The Cardinals are 1 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second National League Wild Card spot. The Phillies have the top National League Wild Card spot and are 2 1/2 games ahead of the Cardinals.

If the Cardinals were to have the exact same second half as the first, they would finish the season with an 86-76 record. In 2022, Major League Baseball added a third Wild Card team in both leagues. Since then, 86 wins would've earned the club a trip to the playoffs in the National League in 2023 and 2025. So, there have been four seasons with three Wild Card slots in each league and so far, a team with 86 wins would've made the playoffs in the National League in two out of them.

This season has been extremely competitive in the National League. There are nine teams above .500. In comparison, the American League has only four teams above .500. Right now, the Cardinals are on pace to land a playoff spot, but they are right on the line. The San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals both have 43 wins on the outside looking in on the playoff race. The Miami Marlins don't currently have a playoff spot, but they have 44 wins.

All of this is to say, the Cardinals have had a great first half of the season, but they are going to likely need a little more in the second half to actually secure a playoff spot, especially with the trade deadline coming in August and teams going to reload and add pieces.