Joshua Báez Watch: What Cardinals Fans Need to Know

While the St. Louis Cardinals have an off day on Thursday, it is surprisingly one of the most important days on the 2026 Major League Baseball calendar.

The Cardinals' final game of the regular season will come on Sept. 27. That is now 45 days away, as of writing. That is why Thursday is an important day on the calendar across the league.

Over the next few weeks, we're likely going to see a few intriguing prospects promoted across the league to the majors. That is in large part because we're now at a point in which prospects could be promoted and still maintain rookie status for the 2027 season. To maintain rookie status for the 2027 season, a player has to be on a big league roster for 45 days or less. We're now at that threshold where a player would maintain rookie status for the 2027 campaign, unless they rack up 130 at-bats or 50 innings pitched between now and the end of the season.

For the Cardinals, this is important specifically for young outfielder Joshua Báez. He has 33 home runs, 88 RBIs and has lowered his strikeout rate over the course of the 2026 season in Triple-A across 102 games played. He has arguably done enough to make the jump to the big leagues, especially with Lars Nootbaar no longer in town. While this is the case, don't expect to see Báez over the weekend against the Chicago Cubs, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The Cardinals Slugger Isn't Being Promoted Just Yet

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Joshua Baez (22) throws a ball during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Cardinals plan to start the series at Wrigley and this road trip with the same outfield group they had today," Goold wrote. "Joshua Báez on the horizon but not immediate at 45-day mark."

Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom specifically said "his time is coming," in reference to Báez. That was earlier in the week.

So, with 45 days left in the season, why not promote Báez right now? That likely comes down to the 130-at-bat caveat in the rookie eligibility rule. Right now, the Cardinals have 41 games left. If Báez played in all 41 games and averaged three at-bats per game, that would put him just below the 130-at-bat threshold. But, of course, there would be games in which there could be more at-bats, or even fewer.

It's a close call right now. But if the Cardinals were to wait even just a few more days, they'd guarantee fewer than 130 at-bats before the season ends. Then, if Báez could win the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2027, the Cardinals would get an extra draft pick.

Báez's time is coming. It may not be against the Cubs over the weekend, but it's coming soon.