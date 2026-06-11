Cardinals Nearing a Crossroads With Lars Nootbaar: Trade or Keep?

While the vibes are high around the St. Louis Cardinals right now, it certainly still sounds like there's at least a chance we could see a piece or two leave the organization over the next two months.

On Thursday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal shared a column featuring various notes around the league. One question he addressed is the future of outfielder Lars Nootbaar. He returned last week from the Injured List and has played in five games since. He's looked solid with a homer, four RBIs, and four walks, but it's a slow process getting fully back up to speed in the majors.

Between now and Aug. 3, he's going to be someone to watch because he was a trade candidate this past offseason and that noise hasn't stopped. Rosenthal specifically talked about him as a trade chip.

The Cardinals Outfielder Is Someone To Watch Closely

Jun 6, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) celebrates with teammates after hitting a go ahead two run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"Super utilityman Brendan Donovan was a player the Cardinals could have built around," Outfielder Lars Nootbaar is a similar type, a player whose presence and leadership enhances his value. Yet, if Nootbaar proves sufficiently recovered from surgeries on both heels, it’s hardly out of the question the Cardinals will trade him, too.

"Donovan, 29, had two years of club control remaining when the Cardinals sent him to the Seattle Mariners in a three-team deal that landed them three prospects and two draft two picks. Nootbaar, 28, is under control for only one year after this one, leaving the Cardinals with three choices: Extend him. Keep him until he reaches free agency. Trade him, most likely for young pitching."

If the Cardinals continue to play like they have this season, arguably, St. Louis shouldn't flip Nootbaar mid-season. The last three seasons were difficult for the organization, not just in the standings, but also with the fanbase. Attendance numbers were dwindling and the vibes were very off. This season has flipped the script. That's not to say the fanbase is expecting the Cardinals to go out and make some blockbuster deal to bring a star to town. But right now the Cardinals are nine games above .500. If they are still at this level ahead of the deadline and then trade a fan favorite, it would be deflating, to say the least.

St. Louis could easily trade Nootbaar in the offseason. There's no rush. It's true that he's someone to watch and if the Cardinals were to get some sort of ridiculous offer, then sure. But the Cardinals are playing well enough right now, that they shouldn't blow it up. If Nootbaar isn't in the long-term plans, flip him in the offseason.