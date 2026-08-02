Lars Nootbaar Named Trade Fit For Three Contenders as Cardinals Prepare to Sell

The St. Louis Cardinals are now surefire sellers with the trade deadline now just one day away. They have fallen out of postseason contention and are a couple of games below the .500 mark.

They have some obvious trade candidates in Dustin May, JoJo Romero and Ryne Stanek, but those aren't the only players that could be dealt.

Although they are setting a high asking price, outfielder Lars Nootbaar is somebody that could be moved in the coming days. He is under team control through the 2027 season. The Athletic's latest trade deadline big board had him among the top potential trade candidates, and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees were listed as possible destinations if he is moved.

"One of the few veterans to survive the Cardinals' offseason roster purge, Nootbar missed the first two months of the season but returned in June looking sharp. If the Cardinals keep winning, they’ll surely hold onto their veteran bat, but if they slip, they’ve already made clear their intention to rebuild. Nootbar has played all three outfield positions, and he was a solid everyday player three of the previous four seasons (last year was the outlier)."

Lars Nootbaar's trade case

Jul 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nootbaar got off to a hot start after beginning the season on the injured list, but has slowed down since. Both Arizona and Tampa Bay could use a bat, as could the Yankees.

There is still some value left with Nootbaar despite the injuries he has dealt with over the past several years. He can play elite defense at all three outfield spots and is still an above average offensive player, so a contending team could certainly benefit from having him.

That is why trading him might ultimately not be such a bad idea after all. The Cardinals could call up Joshua Baez if and when Nootbaar is traded.

The Yankees are probably the team that needs him the least since they are in the market for catching help, but the chances of Nootbaar being traded seem to be growing by the day, and Arizona and Tampa Bay could use offense.

Nootbaar is a fan favorite in St. Louis, so a trade may not be terribly popular and could lead to some long faces in the city. But he may not be a Cardinal much longer anyway, so if the Cardinals get the right offer, they'll have to at least consider it.