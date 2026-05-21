Cardinals Potential Reunion with Recently Released Reliever Makes Too Much Sense

The St. Louis Cardinals are just 1 1/2 games back of first place in the National League Central despite entering a rebuild this past offseason. A tough loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night knocked them down a bit, but they are still right on the cusp of leading the division.

However, one area of concern is the bullpen. After Wednesday's loss, the bullpen currently sports a 4.53 ERA, which is the third-worst mark in the National League.

The time may be now for them to add some help. The Minnesota Twins recently released two relievers, one of which was former Cardinal John Brebbia. Perhaps a reunion with him would make sense.

Cardinals potential John Brebbia reunion makes too much sense

Detroit Tigers pitcher John Brebbia (49) throws against Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brebbia was once a reliable reliever with the Cardinals. He made his major league debut with the team in 2017 and ultimately became one of the team's top relievers. In his first three seasons with St. Louis, the veteran right-hander posted a 3.14 ERA.

Since then, he has made stops with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox, Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers. He never appeared in a game with the Twins big-league club, but if he were picked up by the Cardinals, he could be given a fresh start.

The Cardinals could then have an extra trade chip if they decide to sell at the deadline. More than anything though, he could be an upgrade over the struggling Matt Svanson, which is something that the Cardinals need right now if they want to stabilize their bullpen.

With the Cardinals playing well, it would make sense to find somebody who can plug that hole. Brebbia was one of St. Louis' best relievers while he was with the team, so it wouldn't hurt to give him another opportunity and potentially see what he can bring to the table.

Brebbia left the Cardinals after missing the 2020 season, but he was well-liked by the fanbase while he was in St. Louis and was a good clubhouse presence.

It will be interesting to see what the Cardinals decide to do about adding bullpen help, but he could be an upgrade over Svanson and could simply give them more depth in the bullpen where it is needed.

The bullpen has been the biggest weakness for the Cardinals in 2026, so adding some more depth certainly wouldn't hurt as they try to sustain their hot start.